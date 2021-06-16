WTC Final: Predicting the opening combination of both teams and analyzing how they stack up

The highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final, contested by India and New Zealand, kicks off on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

In a country like England, where the Dukes ball swings prodigiously when new and keeps the pace bowlers interested throughout the course of an innings, openers need to be at the top of their game. The performance of the two teams' openers could well decide the winner of the WTC final.

In this article, we analyze who will open the batting for India and New Zealand in the WTC final, as well as which side has the better opening combination on paper.

India - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting for India in the WTC final, with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul having been left out of the final 15-man squad for the summit clash.

Rohit has played only one Test in England, in which he scored 34 runs over the two innings. He hasn't faced too many overseas challenges since sealing his spot as an opener in red-ball cricket, and will be keen to showcase his class in Southampton.

Rohit has an excellent record against England, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 47.38. A player who usually steps up in big games, the 34-year-old will hold the key to his team's fortunes.

Test greenhorn Gill has only been part of seven Tests in his career - three against Australia Down Under and four against England at home. Although his debut series went to plan, he made only 119 runs in seven innings against Joe Root's side earlier this year, amounting to an average of 19.83.

Concerningly for the Indian team, Gill was dismissed by pace even during a series which was heaven for the spinners. The 21-year-old's tendency to play around his front pad got him into trouble on several occasions, and that's a technical issue he needs to have corrected ahead of the WTC final.

New Zealand - Tom Latham and Devon Conway

England v New Zealand: Day 2 - Second Test LV= Insurance Test Series

Tom Latham and Devon Conway will open the batting for New Zealand in the WTC final, despite the presence of Tom Blundell.

Conway, having played only two Tests for the Blackcaps, is already one of the best batsmen in the team. After winning the Man of the Series award against England and scoring a historic double hundred, the left-hander will have an eye on ICC glory with his country.

Latham, meanwhile, has struggled to convert his starts into big hundreds - or even regular hundreds for that matter. But he has played a massive role in helping New Zealand blunt the new ball with his airtight defence and impeccable knowledge of where his off stump is.

Latham and Conway were superb for the Kiwis in the recent Test series against England. Not only did they gain some valuable knowledge of how to go about their business in English conditions, but they also faced quality opposition and played themselves into form.

Which team has the better opening combination in the WTC final?

England v New Zealand: Day 4 - Second Test LV= Insurance Test Series

All four batsmen are world-class, but it must be said that New Zealand have the better opening combination in the WTC final - based on both recent form and overall records.

Rohit and Gill will be in alien conditions, and despite their immense quality, they might need some time to adjust to Southampton. They won't have time in the WTC final, and will be found out by a world-class Blackcaps pace attack unless they hit the ground running.

Latham and Conway will also be up against a formidable pace lineup featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. But with more experience, solid techniques and recent form in their favor, they can be expected to outperform their Indian counterparts in the WTC final.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi