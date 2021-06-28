WTC Final: Ranking the Indian batsmen

After a closely contested encounter for most parts, the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final was won by New Zealand, even as a few Team India players showed their quality. In cloudy conditions conducive to the swinging ball, New Zealand were more consistent than India with the ball, and were able to force dismissals even when the sun came out on the final day of the game.

Although India have the valid excuse of not getting as much practice before the game as their rivals did, their batsmen still showed some frailty and indecision in their dismissals. India have been poor with the bat in England over the past decade, and this match was not very different.

Here's a report card of India's batsmen and how they fared in the historic Test match.

WTC Final: India Batters' Ratings

The Indian captain and deputy had similar contributions in both innings, with both failing to seize the game.

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

One of India's best batsmen over the course of the WTC, just behind vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the runs tally, Rohit Sharma displayed a lot of maturity and composure for India in both innings of the final. Although he fell away after his starts, owing to indecision regarding his defence, he showed the solidity needed to succeed as an opener in the tour of England to follow.

Shubman Gill: 5/10

After a positive initiation to Test cricket in Australia, Shubman Gill's returns have waned a bit with some technical flaws against the inswinging delivery coming to light. He did contribute to an attractive opening stand of 62 in the first innings with Rohit, but couldn't quite follow that up in the second innings as a full inswinger trapped him plumb.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 3.5/10

India's rock at No. 3, Cheteshwar Pujara failed to set India up for a big total in either innings as he scored a mere 23 runs in the match, He did exhibit a compact defence, but a good inswinger in the first innings and a bout of indecision in the second accounted for him before he could make a massive impact on the game.

Virat Kohli: 6/10

India skipper Virat Kohli's century-less run in international cricket continued, as Kyle Jamieson got the better of him twice in the game. A vital 44 in the first innings did steady the ship when India was in danger, but a tame poke at an outswinger on the final morning sent him back for 13 and started the slide for India.

