WTC final: Ravindra Jadeja slams unbeaten fifty in India’s intra-squad practice match

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed an unbeaten fifty on the third day of India’s intra-squad practice match at Southampton. The Saurashtra southpaw stroked 54 not out from 74 balls in the preparatory match.

The Indian team are gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the same venue from June 1.

In a video shared by BCCI’s official Twitter handle, Jadeja was seen playing a delightful cover drive off Ishant Sharma, who had impressed on the second day with three wickets.

Jadeja hasn’t played for India since breaking his arm during the famous Sydney Test in January. The all-rounder staged a strong comeback for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2021 after missing the England series.

One of the finest contemporary all-rounders, Jadeja is currently the second-ranked all-rounder in the ICC Rankings. He is most likely to be a part of Indian eleven in their most crucial Test fixture, beginning Friday.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj had a productive day with the ball, impressing with figures of two for 22. Siraj’s good show adds to the selection dilemma for Team India. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami almost certain to make the cut, it’s believed that the tussle for the third pacer’s slot will be between the experienced Ishant and Siraj.

Earlier on the second day, young guns Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant made merry with the bat. While opener Gill got a stroke-filled 85, Pant slammed an 84-ball 121 not out. The Indian Cricket Board shared some other highlights from the game on their Twitter handle.

New Zealand hold slight edge over India

Though India finished at the top spot in the WTC points table, New Zealand will have the edge over their opponents in the final based on current form and match practice.

On Sunday, the Black Caps beat hosts England to win their first Test series in the country in 22 years. The England series gave Kane Williamson’s men ample practice ahead of the vital fixture, and the win has also helped them displace India at the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

Meanwhile, India haven’t played Test cricket in three months.

In the first quarter of 2020, New Zealand had beaten India 2-0 at their home. The series in New Zealand remains India’s only series defeat in the WTC tournament.

