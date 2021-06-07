WTC Final: “Will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss” – Kane Williamson on facing Virat Kohli 

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have seen a lot of each other over the years. The duo first came face-to-face during their U-19 days, and have since gone onto lead their senior sides in international cricket.

They will now vie for top honours in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in Southampton, where India will cross swords with New Zealand from June 18.

Kane Williamson was asked to share his views on his rivalry with Virat Kohli during a chat with ICC.

“Yeah, hard case. Over the years, we have played against each other in so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first Test Championship Final,” Williamson admitted.

Brendon McCullum said Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have led their sides brilliantly. Their own forms have been superb. To be able to qualify for the WTC final is a massive achievement. (On Sports Today). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2021

The two starkly contrasting personalities share a huge amount of respect for each other. The same was evident when India toured New Zealand in 2020, with Virat Kohli often seen in close discussions with Kane Williamson.

On the field, the two are poles apart. While Kane Williamson is a calmer, less expressive leader, Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and is never one to shy away from a battle. Many pundits have touted the captaincy battle between Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli as the most important match-up in the World Test Championship final; one that could decide the fate of the trophy.

Kane Williamson in awe of India’s bowling attack

Ajit Agarkar thinks the New Zealand bowlers could trouble the Indian batsmen in the World Test Championship final.#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/cUZhj363bf — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 7, 2021

The Blackcaps have their task cut out ahead of the showpiece event, with the team coming up against the no.1 Test side in the world that boasts a stellar bowling line-up. Kane Williamson is aware of the challenge in front of his side, and was all-praise for India’s all-round bowling attack.

“Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well. A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department. So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best,” Williamson concluded.

The Kiwi skipper wouldn’t be too worried though, considering he has an enviable pace battery of his own. With Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, New Zealand squad for WTC final have arguably the better-suited bowling line-up for English conditions.

