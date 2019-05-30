World Cup 2019: Best combined XI to watch out for

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will hold the key to India's fortunes

The 12th edition of ICC Men's ODI World Cup commenced with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening game of the competition. The World Cup is one of the most anticipated tournaments across the globe and the present format of the ongoing edition is set to provide unparalleled entertainment with the ten teams bound to put their best foot forward.

The format of the current edition of the World Cup will be following a similar template to a pas edition with the 10 teams due to play each of the other teams once, based on which the top four teams will make it to the semifinals.

With all the teams gearing up and ready to make their mark, the tournament is certain to be highly competitive and is expected to serve a treat for the fans across the globe. A number of veteran cricketers will be representing their nations with the likes of India's MS Dhoni, South Africa's Hashim Amla and West Indies' Chris Gayle amongst the list.

Here, we have a look at the best combined XI of players who could have an excellent World Cup and lead the way for their respective teams.

Openers-

#1 Rohit Sharma (India)

Sharma has hit 3 double centuries

Currently ranked second in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, Rohit Sharma is a kind of batsman who can give sleepless nights to the opposition captain with his free-flowing big hitting abilities.

Sharma has a total of 330 runs from eight matches at an average of 47.14 in World Cup matches and will be looking to put his poor run of form behind him and get India off to a great start in this tournament.

#2 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Bairstow was third highest run-getter in 2018

Bairstow has been decimating bowling attacks since he got to open for England in ODIs. Since September 2017, Bairstow has scored 1461 runs in English conditions at a strike rate close to 115 and has looked in ominous form. He is the kind of player who can get you to a flier and also build the foundation for a gigantic total and will need to fire for the hosts.

Middle-Order-

#3 Virat Kohli (c) (India)

Kohli to captain India in world cups for the first time

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian team for the first time in World Cup and will carry the hopes of India as he steps on to the field in a quest for a third title. Kohli is one of the best ODI players of all-time and arguably one of the world's most stylish batsmen. Safe to say, India's chances in this tournament will rely heavily on the skipper's efficiency.

