“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner” – Sunil Gavaskar lauds Jaiswal’s double century in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his double century in the second Test against England in Vizag. That came as the hosts won the game by 106 runs to level the five-match Test series 1-1.

The 74-year-old labeled Jaiswal a ‘quick learner’ following his success in the second Test after he had thrown it away in the 80s during the first in Hyderabad.

Gavaskar further pointed out the importance of Jaiswal’s innings since no other batter scored 35 in the first innings, but the hosts put on 396 before taking a 143-run lead.

Jaiswal smashed 209 runs off 290 balls in an innings laced with seven sixes and 19 boundaries. Shubman Gill was the second-highest run-scorer with 34 in the same innings. A total of five batters got starts, scoring in the 30s and 20s, but failed to play a big knock.

Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his recent Mid-Day column:

“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner by making sure he didn’t miss out on a hundred as he did in the first Test match by scoring a magnificent double century in the second Test.”

He continued:

“India certainly needed someone to hold the innings together with a big century as once again most of the other batters got going like they did in the first Test and then gifted their wickets away.”

“The temperament of the batters can sometimes be badly affected” – Sunil Gavaskar as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill only positive with bat in 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar hinted that T20 cricket is the primary reason behind the failures of Indian players, including India captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, among others.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants the players to stick to conventional cricket to score big in Test matches. He wrote in the same column as above:

“With the advent of T20 cricket and the need there to play unexpected shots, the temperament of the batters can sometimes be badly affected. The thinking that they can play an unorthodox shot and get away with it regularly can and does get them out.”

Rohit and Iyer, in particular, will now be looking to make amends in the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, which starts on February 15.

