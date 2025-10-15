Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Brian Lara - comparing their stats after 26 Tests

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the hosts in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted 518-5 in 134.2 overs before declaring the innings. Jaiswal scored 175 off 258 balls, an excellent knock which included 22 fours.

The southpaw added 193 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (87). He was looking good for a double hundred, but was unfortunate to miss out as he was run out following a mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was out for eight in the second innings, trying to finish the game on Day 4. He ended the two-match series as the leading run-getter, with 219 runs at an average of 73.

Jaiswal has so far featured in 26 Test matches. In the wake of his excellent batting effort in the Delhi Test against West Indies, we compare his stats with that of Windies legend Brian Lara after the latter had also played 26 Tests.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Brian Lara - Who has more runs and a better average after 26 Tests?

In 26 Test matches, Jaiswal has notched up 2,428 runs at an average of 51.65. Of his Test runs, 1,123 have come in 10 Tests against England at an average of 62.38. He has also scored 485 runs in four Tests against West Indies, averaging 80.83 and 391 runs in five Tests against Australia, averaging 43.44.

After 26 Tests, Lara had 2,384 runs to his name at an average of 56.76. Of his runs after 26 matches, 899 came in six Tests against England at an average of 99.88. He had also scored 774 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 51.60 and 265 runs in four Tests against Pakistan at an average of 37.85.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Brian Lara - Who has more centuries after 26 Tests?

In 26 Tests, Jaiswal has notched up seven hundreds and 12 fifties. His best of 214* came against England in Rajkot in February 2024. Of his seven tons, four have come against England, two against West Indies and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 2,428 51.65 214* 7 12 Brian Lara 2,384 56.76 375 4 14

(Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Brian Lara - batting stats comparison after 26 Tests)

After 26 Tests, Lara had four tons and 14 fifties. His best was 375, which came against England in Antigua in April 1994. The southpaw also scored 277 against Australia in Sydney (January 1993), 167 against England in Georgetown (March 1994) and 147 against New Zealand in Wellington (February 1995).

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Brian Lara - Who has a better record in wins after 26 Tests?

Jaiswal has been part of 13 Tests that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 1,620 runs at an average of 73.63, with six hundreds and six half-centuries to his name. He has 647 runs in 10 Tests that India have lost (average 32.35) and 161 runs in three drawn Test matches (average 32.20).

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 1,620 73.63 214* 6 6 Brian Lara 12 1,059 58.83 167 2 7

(Jaiswal vs Lara - batting stats comparison in wins after 26 Tests)

Of his first 26 Tests, Lara was part of 12 matches that West Indies had won. In winning causes, he had scored 1,059 runs at an average of 58.83, with two hundreds and seven half-centuries. The former captain had 299 runs in five Test defeats (average 29.90) and 1,026 runs in nine drawn Tests (average 73.28).

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Brian Lara - Who has a better away record after 26 Tests?

Of his 26 Tests, Jaiswal has played 14 away from home. In away Tests, he has scored 1,118 runs at an average of 43, with four centuries and five half-centuries. In 12 home Tests, he has 1,310 runs at an average of 62.38, with the aid of three hundreds and seven half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 1,118 43 171 4 5 Brian Lara 13 981 49.05 277 2 6

(Jaiswal vs Lara - away batting stats comparison after 26 Tests)

Of his first 26 Tests, Lara played 13 away from home. In away matches, he scored 981 runs at an average of 49.05, with two hundreds and six fifties. On the other hand, in 13 home Tests, the southpaw had scored 1,403 runs at an average of 63.77, with two hundreds and eight half-centuries.

