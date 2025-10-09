Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats after 25 Tests

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made an impressive start to his Test career. He made his red ball debut for India against West Indies in Roseau, scoring a hundred and has not looked back since then.

Ad

In a young Test career, Jaiswal has been to challenging tours of Australia, England and South Africa. And while he had a tough time during the two-match Test series in South Africa, the southpaw did reasonably well in both Australia and England. He was looking good in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad in the ongoing series before being dismissed for 36.

Jaiswal has featured in 25 Tests so far. Ahead of the second India vs West Indies Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which starts on Friday, October 10, we compare his stats with that of Chris Gayle after the latter had also played 25 Tests.

Ad

Trending

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Chris Gayle - Who has more runs and a better average after 25 Tests?

In 25 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 2,245 runs at an average of 49.88. Of his Test runs, 1,123 have come in 10 matches against England at an average of 62.38. The opening batter has also scored 391 runs in five Tests against Australia, averaging 43.44 and 302 runs in three Tests against West Indies, averaging 75.50. Further, in three Tests against New Zealand, he has 190 runs, averaging 31.66

Ad

After 25 Tests, Gayle had 1,374 runs to his name at an average of 33.51. Of his Test runs after 25 matches, 326 runs came in five Tests against South Africa, averaging 32.60. He also scored 280 runs in two Tests against New Zealand (average 93.33) and 278 runs in seven Tests against India (average 25.27). Further, in four Tests against Zimbabwe, he had 279 runs at an average of 55.80.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Chris Gayle - Who has more runs hundreds after 25 Tests?

After 25 Tests, Jaiswal has six hundreds and 12 half-centuries to his name. His best of 214* came against England in Rajkot in February 2024. During the same series, he scored 209 runs in Visakhapatnam. Of his six Test hundreds, four have come against England and one each against Australia and West Indies.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 2,245 49.88 214* 6 12 Chris Gayle 1,347 33.51 204 2 7

Ad

(Jaiswal vs Gayle - batting stats comparison after 25 Tests)

After 25 Tests, Gayle had two centuries and seven half-centuries to his name. His best of 204 came against New Zealand at St George's in Grenada in June 2002. The former West Indies skipper also scored 175 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July 2001 and 81 against South Africa in Georgetown in March 2001.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better away record after 25 Tests?

Of his 25 Tests, Jaiswal has played 14 away from home. In 27 innings, he has scored 1,118 runs at an average of 43. The southpaw has notched up four hundreds and five half-centuries in away Tests. In 11 home Tests, he has scored 1,127 runs at an average of 59.31, with two hundreds and seven fifties.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 1,118 43 171 4 5 Chris Gayle 8 359 27.61 175 1 1

Ad

(Jaiswal vs Gayle - away batting stats comparison after 25 Tests)

Of his first 25 Tests, Gayle played eight away from home. In 14 innings, he scored 359 runs at an average of 27.61, with one hundred and one fifty to his name. In 15 home Tests, he had 871 runs at an average of 36.29, with one century and four fifties. Gayle also hit 144 runs in two Test matches played at neutral venues.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better record in wins after 25 Tests?

Jaiswal has been part of 12 Tests that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 1,437 runs at an average of 71.85. The left-handed batter has registered five hundreds and six fifties in wins. He has scored 647 runs in 10 Tests that India have lost (average 32.35) and 161 runs in three drawn Tests (average 32.20).

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 12 1,437 71.85 214* 5 6 Chris Gayle 7 375 37.50 175 1 1

Ad

(Jaiswal vs Gayle - batting stats comparison in wins after 25 Tests)

Of his first 25 Tests, Gayle was part of seven Tests that West Indies won. In winning causes, he scored 375 runs at an average of 37.50, with one century and one half-century. Gayle scored 467 runs in 11 Tests that West Indies lost (average 21.22) and 532 runs in seven Tests that ended in a draw (average 59.11).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news