Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Graeme Smith - comparing their stats after 26 Tests

Young Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a terrific knock for the hosts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in second Test of the series against West Indies. After skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bat first, he smashed 175 off 258 balls, an innings which featured 22 fours.

Jaiswal added 58 for the first wicket with KL Rahul (38) and 193 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (87). The southpaw and skipper Gill then featured in a 74-run partnership for the third wicket. Jaiswal was looking good for 200, but missed out following a mix-up with Gill, which resulted in his run out.

While the 23-year-old was dismissed cheaply in the second innings in Delhi, he still ended up as the leading run-getter in the two-match Test series. In three innings, Jaiswal scored 219 runs at an average of 73.

The Indian opener has featured in 26 Test matches so far. In the wake of his impressive batting effort in Delhi, we compare his stats with former South African captain Graeme Smith after the latter had also played 26 Tests.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Graeme Smith - Who has more runs and a better average after 26 Tests?

In 26 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 2,428 runs at an average of 51.65. Of his Test runs so far, 1,123 have come in 10 Tests against England at an average of 62.38. The opener has also scored 485 runs in four Tests against West Indies at an average of 80.83 and 391 runs in five Tests against the Aussies, averaging 43.44.

After 26 Tests, Smith had 2,350 runs to his name at an average of 57.31. Of his Test runs at that stage, 714 came in five matches against England at an average of 79.33. He had also scored 418 runs in four matches against West Indies (average 69.66) and 290 runs in three Tests against New Zealand (average 58).

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Graeme Smith - Who has more centuries after 26 Tests?

Having played 26 Tests, Jaiswal has hit seven tons and 12 fifties. The southpaw's best of 214* came against England in Rajkot in February 2024. Of his seven centuries, four have been registered against England, two against West Indies and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 2,428 51.65 214* 7 12 Graeme Smith 2,350 57.31 277 7 7

(Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Graeme Smith - batting stats comparison after 26 Tests)

After 26 Tests, Smith had seven hundreds and as many half-centuries to his name. Of his seven centuries, two came against England, including his best of 277 in Birmingham in July 2003. Smith also scored two centuries against West Indies and one each against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Graeme Smith - Who has a better record in wins after 26 Tests?

Jaiswal has featured in 13 Test matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 1,620 runs, averaging a healthy 73.63, with six tons and as many fifties. The batter has scored 647 runs in 10 Tests that India have lost (average 32.35) and 161 runs in three drawn Tests (average 32.20).

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 1,620 73.63 214* 6 6 Graeme Smith 15 1,365 71.84 259 6 1

(Jaiswal vs Smith - batting stats comparison in wins after 26 Tests)

Of his first 26 Tests, Smith was part of 15 matches that South Africa won. In winning causes, he scored 1,365 runs at an average of 71.84, with six hundreds and one fifty. In six Tests that the Proteas lost, he had 363 runs at an average of 30.25. Smith also scored 622 runs in five drawn Tests (average 62.20)

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Graeme Smith - Who has a better away record after 26 Tests?

Jaiswal has been part of 14 Tests away from home. In away matches, he has notched up 1,118 runs, averaging 43, with four hundreds and five fifties. In 12 home games, the batter has 1,310 runs at an average of 62.38. The opening batter has three centuries and seven fifties in home Tests.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 1,118 43 171 4 5 Graeme Smith 14 1,326 55.25 277 3 5

(Jaiswal vs Smith - away batting stats comparison after 26 Tests)

Of his first 26 Tests, Smith played 14 away from home. In away Tests, the left-hander scored 1,326 runs at an average of 55.25, with three centuries and five half-centuries. In 12 home Tests, the southpaw had totaled 1,024 runs at an average of 60.23, with four hundreds and two fifties.

