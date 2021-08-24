From Yastika Bhatia to Renuka Singh, a quick look at 3 new faces in the India Women side

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to tour Australia in an all-format series starting in September. The BCCI announced the squad for the same today (August 24), affording some players a comeback into the national fold, and others a shot at a maiden Test cap.

Among the changes from India Women's tour of England were the inclusions of Yastika Bhatia, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh Thakur. Both Yastika and Meghna have been selected to play in all three formats, although most crucially, this is the first Test call-up for the duo.

Given how rarely India Women play the longest format, the call-up presents a massive opportunity for them. Renuka has been selected for the shortest format in her first call-up to the team.

Although the selected squad looks to be a full-strength one, India may look to try some new players in the lead-up to the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Regardless of whether the trio gets game time on the tour, they have the opportunity to learn from India's experienced pros and develop their skillset for future competitions.

Here's a look at the three new faces and what they bring to the Indian team.

#3 Yastika Bhatia - a wicketkeeping option who bats high up

Yastika could be an exciting keeper-batter for the Indian team.

Although she has been selected as the third wicketkeeper in the Test team, alongside the more experienced Taniya Bhatia and Pooja Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia has reasons to be optimistic.

Yet to play a game for India Women across formats, she had previously been called up to the national team for a home white-ball series against South Africa. Her top-order batting and wicketkeeping skills make her a compelling back-up should one of India's top-order players get injured.

In the series against the Proteas, Yastika shared the dressing room with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, and has worked on her fundamentals under the watch of the first team. The 21-year-old southpaw from Baroda has a strong record in domestic cricket, and has accumulated experience playing in several first-class games for India B.

#2 Renuka Singh Thakur - an in-form medium pace bowler

Renuka was one of the stars of Himachal Pradesh's ODI Trophy campaign.

Renuka Singh Thakur is one of two new names added to India's T20I squad as pace options to look at. With Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy and Pooja Vastrakar all in the squad, it could be difficult for Renuka to force her way through. However, what works in her favor is the form she showed bowling for Himachal Pradesh in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy earlier this year.

The 25-year-old picked up nine wickets from five games in the tournament, including a four-wicket haul against Delhi to grab her side a tense 10-run win. Although the team could not progress far in the competition, she put her hand up and has been given a golden opportunity by the selectors on this tour.

#1 Meghna Singh - a championship-winning quick bowler

Meghna Singh has played with Mithali Raj and Sneh Rana of late.

Someone who may face similar troubles making it to the first team, Meghna Singh comes with a reputation after winning the Women's Senior One Day Trophy with Railways. Playing under the captaincy of Indian ODI and Test skipper Mithali Raj, Meghna chipped in with five wickets, including two in the final of the competition.

Since India's hammering at the hands of Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final, India's search for quality quick bowling options in the shortest format has continued. Meghna has an opportunity to impress in the T20Is, as well as the longer formats on the tour of Australia.

