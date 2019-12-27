Year-end review: 4 best cricketing moments of 2019

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

We have seen some incredible action in the last year and there have been many memorable moments in 2019. There were some fine performances from the world-class players throughout the year and there is no doubt that these special performances from special players will always stay close to our hearts.

The year gave us some thrilling action as India registered their maiden Test series win on the Australian soil. Subsequently, the World Cup was full of nail-biting action and the final between England and New Zealand was a cherry on the cake. The Ashes rivalry between England and Australia saw some brilliant performances from Ben Stokes and Steven Smith.

On that note, we take a look at four best cricketing moments of 2019 which will be always remembered for the time to come.

#4 Kusal Perera's magical knock of 153 against South Africa

Kusal Perera.

Sri Lankan southpaw Kusal Perera came up with a really special performance in the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. The left-hander played one of the best knocks in the history of Test cricket against a potent South African bowling attack.

Batting in the fourth innings, Sri Lanka were staring down the barrel of the gun as they were tottering at 110-5 while chasing the imposing target of 304 runs. The tourists had lost all hope when they were reduced to 226-9 but Perera kept his team afloat.

The left-hander scored 153 runs with the help of 12 fours and five sixes as he took the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners. The 29-year old was at his best and the South African bowlers could not crack the code to dismiss him.

Perera added 78 runs with Vishwa Fernando, which is the highest ever last wicket partnership in a successful run chase.

Subsequently, Sri Lanka won the first Test by one wicket and also won the second by eight wickets. Ergo, they became the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa.

