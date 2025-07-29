"You are the boss here" - When MS Dhoni buried the hatchet with Kolkata curator before a Test match against England

Former India captain MS Dhoni and former Eden Gardens pitch curator Prabir Mukherjee buried the hatchet over an alleged disagreement ahead of the India versus England third Test match in Kolkata in 2012. Dhoni even told Mukherjee that he is ‘the boss’.

Earlier, the former wicketkeeper-batter had called for rank turners. He had urged that he wanted surfaces that spun to make the most of the home advantage. However, Mukherjee refused to adhere to the captain's request and laid out a slow surface for the match.

Opening up on how the two mended fences, Mukherjee revealed:

"Dhoni told me, 'Aapko kabhi maine bura bola hain dada (Have I ever disrespected you?). You are the boss here," Mukherjee had told PTI. (via NDTV).

India lost that Test match by seven wickets to go 1-2 down in the series, with one match to be played at Nagpur. That match ended in a draw, which meant India lost their first series at home since 2004. Meanwhile, Mukherjee passed away at the age of 86 in 2016.

Gautam Gambhir involved in verbal exchange with pitch curator at The Oval

Indian coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a verbal exchange with the Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis on Tuesday, July 29. The incident took place at the tourists' optional training session as they geared up for the series finale in London, starting on Thursday, July 31.

Fortis refused to reveal details about what had transpired on the ground. He said that he did not know the former India opener too well, and he was okay to move on from the incident.

Later, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that India's coaching staff were asked to stand 2.5m away from the wicket. He said that the curator had screamed at them, which did not go down too well with Gambhir.

