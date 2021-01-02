"You can’t allow great attacks to dictate to you" -David Warner wants Australia to take on Indian bowlers

Australian opener David Warner has urged his team to show more attacking intent when facing the Indian bowlers in the next Test. Warner feels his team cannot allow Indian bowlers to dictate terms and he prefers if they come out swinging with the bat.

David Warner missed the first two Test due to a groin injury he suffered during the limited-overs series against India. The left-hander has been named in Australia's squad for the third Test, but it is still unclear whether he will be fit in time for the match beginning on January 7.

Even though his presence is not certain for the Sydney Test, Warner has made it clear that the Australians should not allow Indian bowlers to dictate terms.

"You can’t allow great attacks to dictate to you as a batsman, I’ve always said from day dot, I’d rather go down swinging than sitting on the crease. In the last two Tests, from both teams, there has probably been that lack of urgency at the top – (not) trying to take it to the bowlers.” said Warner.

The 34-year-old also felt one needs to be aggressive in his body language to unsettle the bowlers.

“I talk about body language. It’s loud calling, the way your shoulders are back. You’re in the bowler’s face, trying to unsettle their line and length. It’s not going out there and just swinging the bat, there’s other ways of showing intent, and putting pressure on them can lead to the odd full-pitched or short ball.” David Warner added.

Will David Warner play in the third Test?

David Warner in nets session.

It's likely going to be touch and go with the left-hander as he recently mentioned he's not a 100% fit yet. However, Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald recently indicated that they could play Warner even if he is not fully recovered.

"That's a real clear option that he may not be 100 per cent fit. Who is coming off an injury? You never know until you get out there. If he's 90, 95% fit, and that conversation is that he's fit enough to be able to perform his duties for the team, then I'm sure that will be a conversation the coach has with the player." said McDonald

Australia are known to play an attacking brand of cricket, but the Indian bowlers have choked them so far in the Test series. In Melbourne, Australia batted with a run rate of 2.69 in the first innings and 1.94 in the second. It would be interesting to see how much of a difference David Warner will make to the Australian team if he is passed fit to play in the Sydney Test.