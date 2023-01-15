“You don’t miss Bumrah when Siraj is bowling like that” - Wasim Jaffer hails Team India pacer

Wasim Jaffer made a massive statement about pacer Mohammed Siraj following Team India’s record 317-run win over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. The former opener stated that when Siraj bowls as he did in the third ODI, he makes up for the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj, who has been terrific in white-ball cricket over the last few months, claimed 4-32 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. He claimed four of the first five wickets to fall as the Lankans folded up for 73 in 22 overs, chasing a massive target of 391.

The in-form 28-year-old fast bowler picked up the scalps of Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Wanindu Hasaranga as Sri Lanka lost half their side for 37 inside 10 overs. Extolling the Hyderabad cricketer’s impressive performance, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“You can feel the progress he has made as a white-ball bowler. His red-ball bowling is top notch, but the way he has improved in white-ball cricket in the last year or so is amazing. In a way, you don’t miss Bumrah when Siraj is bowling like that. When Bumrah is not being missed, you can understand how much value Siraj brings in.”

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial @BCCI A good day on the field and it was wonderful to watch @ShubmanGill @imVkohli bhai bat today. Congratulations on your 100s and thanks to the almighty for giving me this opportunity to contribute in team’s biggest win. Shukar A good day on the field and it was wonderful to watch @ShubmanGill & @imVkohli bhai bat today. Congratulations on your 100s and thanks to the almighty for giving me this opportunity to contribute in team’s biggest win. Shukar 🙏🇮🇳 @BCCI https://t.co/ZDAVMRL250

The right-arm pacer finished the ODI series against Sri Lanka as the leading wicket-taker, claiming nine scalps in three matches at an average of 10.22.

“He makes the ball talk” - Jaffer on Siraj

Analyzing the fast bowler’s recent success in the white-ball formats, Jaffer attributed it to some genuine talent, which is backed by his aggression. The former opener stated:

“Siraj has been magnificent. He’s very aggressive, always at the batsmen. When things are not happening, he is trying to make some inroads. Phenomenal, getting the batters out with the new ball is not easy. The way he makes the ball talk, swinging it both ways, pretty skillful stuff from Siraj.”

Asked for his views on Siraj’s rise as a pacer in international cricket, former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof termed the cricketer’s wrist position as his most impressive attribute. He elaborated:

“When Siraj burst onto the scene few years back, he didn’t swing the ball the way he is doing at the moment. His wrist position is really good. The way he set up Hasaranga goes to show a bowler on top of his game and one who trusts his skills. He’s top-notch; he’s got the pace, bounce. Very impressed with his wrist position.”

In addition to 46 wickets in 15 Tests, Siraj has picked up 33 wickets in 19 ODIs and 11 scalps in eight T20Is.

