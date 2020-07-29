Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a heart-touching message for his English rival Stuart Broad after the pace bowler became the second Englishman to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Yuvraj Singh shared a post on Facebook to congratulate Stuart Broad. He asked his fans to forget about the night when he had smashed 36 runs off Broad's over in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and applaud the right-arm quick for his extraordinary achievement.

"I’m sure everytime I write something about Stuart Broad, people relate to him getting hit for six sixes! But today I request all my fans not to mention it but to applaud what this man has achieved!

"500 Test wickets is no joke - it takes years of hard work, dedication and determination. How you have always fought and come victorious over your setbacks, Broady (Stuart Broad) my friend you are a legend! Hats off," Yuvraj Singh wrote.

The off-field friendship between Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad

While Stuart Broad was at the receiving end of a merciless attack from Yuvraj Singh 13 years ago in Durban, the Englishman has come a long way to become only the seventh bowler to pick up 500 Test wickets.

Stuart Broad could not find a place in England's playing XI for the first ICC World Test Championship match against West Indies. However, he returned in the second Test and ended the series with the Player of the Series award.

Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad have been good friends off the field. Broad had recalled the six sixes incident by tagging Yuvraj in the comments box of a post shared by England Cricket too.

Also, they shared some great banter on Instagram a few days before IPL 2019, where Broad referred to the famous Durban incident, while Yuvraj Singh labeled the Englishman as a legend. The Indo-English duo's friendship is a perfect example of the Spirit of Cricket.