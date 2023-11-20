"You made us proud" - Neeraj Chopra hails Team India's efforts despite losing 2023 World Cup final

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra hailed Team India's efforts in reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup despite a defeat in the decider. Chopra stated that it's a tournament they will never forget, given the Men in Blue's dominance in the first stage.

Rohit Sharma's men started as the favourites in the final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, their dreams came crashing down as Pat Cummins and Co. brought their A game to the big game to seal their record 6th title.

The 25-year-old track and field athlete, who was present at the venue for the final, took to his official handle on X and wrote:

"Team India, you made us proud. Hard luck in the final. It wasn't our night, but a tournament that we'll never forget."

The hosts were arguably the most dominant team of the tournament as they steamrolled their opponents at will. The highest run-scorer and wicket-taker were also from India, with Virat Kohli amassing 765 runs and Mohammed Shami snaring 24 scalps.

"We haven't played any fearful cricket in this final" - Team India coach Rahul Dravid

At the post-match press conference, Rahul Dravid admitted that the Men in Blue should have played fearlessly and that 240 was too low a score make a match out of it. He stated:

"We haven't played any fearful cricket in this final. In the middle overs, they bowled really well and we had lost three wickets. So a period of consolidation was needed, and every time we thought we could get on the attack, we would lose a wicket. If we had got to 280-290 and they were 60 for 3 then it might have been a very different game. But 240, I think they were always one partnership away from getting there."

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj was also spotted crying after the six-wicket defeat in Ahmedabad.