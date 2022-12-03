“You’re teaching them four-over cricket” – Salman Butt criticizes Pakistan cricket

Salman Butt has criticized Pakistan cricket for giving youngsters opportunities only in T20s compared to first-class and Test matches. The former cricketer felt that the lack of experience cost the hosts as they leaked 500+ on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“21:50 – You don’t play first-class cricket. You’re teaching them four-over cricket. When you play five tests in six weeks, once in a while your wires will get short.”

The statement comes as Haris Rauf made his Test debut against England after playing only eight first-class games. The debutant finished with figures of 1/78 as England scored 657 in 101 overs. So far, he has represented Pakistan in 57 T20Is and 15 ODIs.

Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 @VlogsShamoeel #PAKvENG



Performance from ni players [as of stumps at day 2] :



Zahid Mahmood (4-235)

Naseem Shah (3-150)

Muhammad Ali (2-124)

Haris Rauf (1-78)

Abdullah Shafique 89*(158)

Imam-ul-Haq 90*(148) Performance fromni players [as of stumps at day 2] :Zahid Mahmood (4-235)Naseem Shah (3-150)Muhammad Ali (2-124)Haris Rauf (1-78)Abdullah Shafique 89*(158)Imam-ul-Haq 90*(148) #PAKvENG ⭐ Performance from 🇵🇰ni players [as of stumps at day 2] : 🌟 Zahid Mahmood (4-235) 🌟 Naseem Shah (3-150) 🌟 Muhammad Ali (2-124) 🌟 Haris Rauf (1-78) 🌟 Abdullah Shafique 89*(158)🌟 Imam-ul-Haq 90*(148)

Butt also criticized PCB for issuing NOC to Pakistani players willing to play in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing domestic season.

“Your policymaking is as such that the domestic season is going on and your current cricketers have got NOC to play T10 cricket.”

“We only want safety. We fear innovation” – Salman Butt’s veiled attack on Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja

Butt, meanwhile, launched a veiled attack on PCB chief Ramiz Raja for the Rawalpindi pitch. He said that administrators fear innovation because they are afraid of losing their jobs.

On this, he said:

“18:01 - We only want safety. We fear innovation. We only speak big. We have a bachat (saving) mindset. There is no achiever who has not failed. Bas apni apni jagah bacha lo (Only ensure that you keep your place or job).”

The former Pakistan captain added:

“24:18 – The dictionary is very good, there are a lot of fancy words but practically there’s nothing. It has been going on for the last 1.5-2 years.”

The statement comes after Ramiz Raja stated that drop pitches are the only solution for such pitches.

“We live in the dark ages of pitches in Pakistan. It’s embarrassing for us.”

He added:

“I think our way out is for drop-in pitches if you want to nail England. We’ve got to prepare a drop-in pitch that turns from ball number one.”

Meanwhile, the Men in Green were 298/3 in 83 overs at Lunch on Day 3, trailing by 359 runs, with Babar Azam (28*) and Saud Shakeel (0*) at the crease.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haq (121) shared a 225-run partnership for the opening wicket. Azhar Ali (27) failed to make the most of his opportunity.

