“You will have to score 400 if your bowling keeps misfiring like this” - Ramiz Raja takes potshots at Pakistan after loss to Kiwis in warm-ups

Former captain Ramiz Raja has criticized the Pakistan team following their loss to New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. According to Raja, Pakistan will have to score 400 if their bowling struggles in the manner that it did against the Kiwis.

Pakistan went down to New Zealand by five wickets in the high-scoring warm-up match. Batting first after winning the toss, Babar Azam and company posted 345/5 on the board. Mohammad Rizwan scored 103 off 94 balls, skipper Babar contributed a sedate 80 off 84, while Saud Shakeel blasted 75 off only 53 deliveries. New Zealand, however, romped home in 43.4 overs.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s poor performance with the ball, Raja opined that although the game against New Zealand was a practice match, the team seems to have gotten into a habit of losing. He also raised concerns over Pakistan’s bowling attack and commented:

“I know it was just a practice game, but a win is a win. And winning becomes a habit. But I feel Pakistan are now getting a habit of losing. First they lost in Asia Cup, and now here. Pakistan scored 345 and it was a great run-chase."

“If these are the pitches - and you will get such pitches in India - you will have to score 400 if your bowling keeps misfiring like this. You will have to change your tactics, take risks. And we don't do that. We play defensively for first 10-15 overs and then shift gears,” Raja added.

In New Zealand’s successful chase, Rachin Ravindra top-scored with 97 runs off 72 balls, opening the innings. Kane Williamson contributed 54 off 50, Daryl Mitchell 59 off 57, while Mark Chapman returned unbeaten only 65 off 41 balls.

Expand Tweet

Shaheen Afridi did not feature in the practice game against the Kiwis. Haris Rauf registered figures of 0/36 in four overs, Hasan Ali finished with 1/66 from 7.4 overs, while Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Nawaz also proved expensive.

When is Pakistan’s next World Cup 2023 warm-up match?

Having gone down to New Zealand, Babar and his team will play their second warm-up match against Australia in Hyderabad on October 3.

Expand Tweet

They will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign with a game against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

Pakistan’s squad for World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.