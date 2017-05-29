Younis Khan picks Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in his all-time Test XI

Legendary Pakistani batsman names Imran Khan as captain of his dream team.

Tendulkar and Lara were among the finest batsmen of their generation

What’s the story?

Legendary Pakistani batsman Younis Khan has picked his all-time Test XI encompassing some of the greatest players spanning different eras. During a tribute night for him at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, the 39-year old revealed his selections. He chose countryman Imran Khan as captain of his dream team which also included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Younis Khan’s all-time Test XI: Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Brian Lara (West Indies), Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Sir Garry Sobers (West Indies), Adam Gilchrist (Australia) (wk), Imran Khan (Pakistan) (c), Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) and Glenn McGrath (Australia)

The Background

A veteran of 118 Tests, Younis amassed 10,099 runs at an impressive average of 52.05 including 34 centuries and 33 fifties. He bid adieu to the game at the conclusion of the recently completed 3-match series against West Indies in the Caribbean. In the light of his stellar career, the right-hander was honoured at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The heart of the matter

Unlike the other all-time XIs which have been selected by plenty of former and present cricketers, Younis’ dream team is only aimed at the highest format of the game. Even though Tendulkar batted in the middle-order for the vast majority of his iconic Test career, he will open the innings with Hanif for the all star side.

South African all rounder Kallis occupies the crucial number three spot. Flamboyant West Indian trio of Lara, Richards and Sobers complete a power packed middle-order. Adam Gilchrist, who revolutionised the role of wicket-keeper batsman, comes in at number seven.

The presence of dynamic all rounders Imran and Hadlee lends immense depth to the batting lineup. Their ability to pick up wickets on a regular basis should also keep the opposition on their toes. McGrath’s relentless accuracy will add a different dimension to the bowling attack. Muralitharan leads the spin department while Sobers can also chip in with plenty of handy overs.

What’s next?

Younis has backed Pakistan to defeat India in the eagerly awaited Champions Trophy clash. All eyes will shift to Edgbaston on June 4th when the Asian giants collide in a riveting battle for supremacy.

Author’s Take

With as many as six options in the bowling department, Younis’ all-time Test XI has no shortage of firepower. The batting lineup is a nice blend of attacking stroke-makers and technically accomplished stalwarts. Imran’s astute man-management skills should also bolster the team to a significant extent.