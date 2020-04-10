Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen bring 'Pie-Chucker' banter back to life

A post by Pietersen referencing the Pie-chucker statement, and Yuvraj's response to the same, reignited the old banter.

Yuvraj Singh (left) and Kevin Pietersen.

Two of the world's finest hitters of the cricket ball, Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen, brought back memories of the infamous 'Pie Chucker' incident on Instagram recently.

Pietersen took to the social media networking site to post a video of him hitting New Zealand's Scott Styris out of the park with an audacious switch hit. His caption read: "Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24.

The post sparked instant reactions from fans as well as players. Singh took a hilarious jibe at Pietersen, rekindling the 'Pie Chucker' banter all over again.

The former India all-rounder obliquely reminded the Englishmen of how he had claimed his wicket five times with his reply, despite the latter considering him an ordinary left-arm spinner. He commented:

"Well sometimes, you slip on those pies too."

Kevin Pietersen replied:

"I knew I should have faced you left handed."

Screenshot of the Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh having a jibe at each other

The 'Pie-Chucker' incident happened in 2008 when Pietersen criticized Singh for his average left-arm spin bowling. However, the latter wasn't too perturbed with the criticism and reminded Pietersen that he had dismissed the England stalwart five times in his career by then.

Then England captain Kevin Pietersen's controversial statement in 2008:

“When the ball is swinging and seaming and you’ve got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I’ve ever faced, not bowling at you and you’ve got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don’t mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good.”

Yuvraj Singh's reply to the 'Pie-Chucker' jibe:

“It shows KP hates getting out to me and if a useless bowler is getting him out five times then I would say that is quite useless batting."

