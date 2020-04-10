×
Create
Notifications
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen bring 'Pie-Chucker' banter back to life 

  • A post by Pietersen referencing the Pie-chucker statement, and Yuvraj's response to the same, reignited the old banter.
  • The 'Pie-Chucker' incident happened in 2008 when Pietersen had criticized Singh for his average left-arm spin bowling.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 10 Apr 2020, 19:31 IST

Yuvraj Singh (left) and Kevin Pietersen.
Yuvraj Singh (left) and Kevin Pietersen.

Two of the world's finest hitters of the cricket ball, Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen, brought back memories of the infamous 'Pie Chucker' incident on Instagram recently.

Pietersen took to the social media networking site to post a video of him hitting New Zealand's Scott Styris out of the park with an audacious switch hit. His caption read: "Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24.

The post sparked instant reactions from fans as well as players. Singh took a hilarious jibe at Pietersen, rekindling the 'Pie Chucker' banter all over again.

The former India all-rounder obliquely reminded the Englishmen of how he had claimed his wicket five times with his reply, despite the latter considering him an ordinary left-arm spinner. He commented:

"Well sometimes, you slip on those pies too."

Kevin Pietersen replied:


"I knew I should have faced you left handed."
Screenshot of the Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh having a jibe at each other
Screenshot of the Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh having a jibe at each other

The 'Pie-Chucker' incident happened in 2008 when Pietersen criticized Singh for his average left-arm spin bowling. However, the latter wasn't too perturbed with the criticism and reminded Pietersen that he had dismissed the England stalwart five times in his career by then.

Then England captain Kevin Pietersen's controversial statement in 2008:

“When the ball is swinging and seaming and you’ve got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I’ve ever faced, not bowling at you and you’ve got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don’t mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good.”

Yuvraj Singh's reply to the 'Pie-Chucker' jibe:


“It shows KP hates getting out to me and if a useless bowler is getting him out five times then I would say that is quite useless batting."
Singh reminded Pietersen of succumbing to his bowling as many as five times in his career by then.
Singh reminded Pietersen of succumbing to his bowling as many as five times in his career by then.
Published 10 Apr 2020, 19:31 IST
England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Kevin Pietersen
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB live score
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us