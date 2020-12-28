Yuvraj Singh denied permission to play for Punjab

BCCI has not allowed Yuvraj Singh to represent Punjab in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21. The Punjab Cricket Association had named Singh in their list of probables for the tournament.

Hindustan Times reported on Monday (December 28); the BCCI denied Yuvraj Singh's request to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket. PCA secretary Puneet Bali had earlier asked Yuvraj to play for the Punjab men's team and mentor his juniors. Mandeep Singh will lead Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy now.

It is pertinent to note Yuvraj Singh had earlier played in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and the Global T20 Canada tournament. The BCCI rules compel a cricketer to retire from all forms of domestic cricket to be eligible for foreign leagues. Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe had to quit domestic cricket to play in CPL 2020.

Yuvraj Singh’s request to come out of retirement and play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Punjab has not been approved by the BCCI.



Yuvraj Singh's presence could have bolstered Punjab's chances of winning their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Punjab has qualified for the summit clash four times and lost all four finals.

Mandeep Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann to lead Punjab in Yuvraj Singh's absence

Yuvraj Singh was the most senior player present in Punjab's list of probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21. Now that the BCCI has rejected his request, Mandeep Singh will play the captain's role while Gurkeerat Singh Mann will be the vice-captain. Fast bowler Barinder Sran has returned to Punjab from UT Cricket Association (Chandigarh).

Here is Punjab's squad for the upcoming T20 competition.

Punjab Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Mann (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Dhanda, Krishan, Gitansh Khera, Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, and Mayank Markande.