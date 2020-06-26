Pravin Tambe will have to retire from domestic cricket to play in CPL, says BCCI official

48-year-old Pravin Tambe will have to obtain NOC from BCCI to play in CPL 2020.

The CPL is scheduled to be played in August behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago.

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe signed up for the Caribbean Premier League players’ draft. However, it is unlikely that BCCI will permit him to play in the tournament since the 48-year-old Pravin Tambe has not announced retirement from Indian domestic cricket yet. Earlier, the Indian cricket board barred Pravin Tambe from playing in IPL as he flouted the rules by playing in an unsanctioned T10 league in Abu Dhabi.

As per the BCCI rules and regulations, an Indian player can play in domestic T20 leagues in other countries only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the board. The certificate is provided only after the player announces retirement from all forms of domestic cricket including the IPL.

“Pravin Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the tournament. Pravin Tambe has played 33 IPL matches from which he has 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

Pravin Tambe says he is fit even at 48

With the BCCI not allowing him to participate in their leagues, Pravin Tambe had earlier asked why he should not participate in foreign leagues.

“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” Pravin Tambe had told the Indianexpress.com.

The CPL is scheduled to be played between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago.