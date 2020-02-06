Yuvraj Singh urges India to remain patient with Shivam Dube

Dube conceded 34 runs in the only over he bowled in the final T20I against New Zealand

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has stated that the underperforming Shivam Dube needs to be given time to put up consistent performances for the national team.

Singh has called for the management and fans alike to be patient with the southpaw and is of the belief that Dube is a good talent, but needs to be given a consistent run of games and time to start shining for the Men in Blue.

The hero of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph also alluded to the fact that with Hardik Pandya suffering a back injury, it would be foolish to expect him to hit the ground running immediately after he returns.

Keeping this in mind, Dube has to be kept in the national team fold, as Pandya might need some time to find his groove and begin firing on all cylinders.

“Shivam Dube I think is a good talent, but you have to give him time,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Sports360. “Hardik is coming back from a back injury, and bowling fast after a back injury is going to be tough. So I don’t know how Hardik will turn out.

“Looking at Dube, you have to give the guy a bit of time and we will see in the future who comes out with the consistent performances.”

Dube has been under immense pressure after he conceded 34 runs in an over in the final T20I against New Zealand. This, coupled with his lacklustre performances in the field and with the bat have incited calls from the Indian cricket faithful to drop him.