Yuzvendra Chahal is Harbhajan Singh's No. 1 choice for T20I World Cup

The Turbanator has picked Chahal as his no. 1 spinner for the upcoming mega-event

Former Indian player Harbhajan Singh believes that Yuzvendra Chahal is India's best bet for the upcoming T20I World Cup as far as the spin department is concerned. According to him, Chahal, over the years, has shown the ability to bounce back after being hit for a six and is an able wicket-taking option for skipper Virat Kohli.

Harbhajan was also impressed with India's U-19 star leggie Ravi Bishnoi but believes that he needs to take wickets consistently in order to make a case for himself in the Indian team. Harbhajan also felt that the IPL would play a huge factor in determining the spinners India would take into the T20I World Cup.

"IPL performance will have a great impact on the selectors. These players will have to be at their best to show they deserve to be in the national team. Whether it is Chahal, Bishnoi, or Rahul (Chahar), it will, in the end, come down to who handles the pressure better," Harbhajan told TOI.

"Chahal is a proven player and the new lot is actually competing with someone who has done it at that level already. They will have to do double the work than what Yuzi will have to do. Chahal has a strong case to be in the World Cup squad. I feel he is the No. 1 choice," he further added.

Harbhajan also backed veteran leggie Amit Mishra and believed that even he could do well for India if given a chance.

Wrist spinners have ruled the shortest format of the game traditionally and the IPL will surely give a fair idea regarding which one gets to board the flight to Australia for the T20I World Cup.