Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The third game of the unofficial T20 series between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will take place at the Harare Sports Club on May 7. South Africa A lead the series by a 2-0 margin and are on the brink of a series win.

After winning the first game, they carried forward the momentum into the next game as they beat Zimbabwe XI in a high-scoring affair in the second T20.

Batting first, the South Africa A openers stood tall and got them to a solid start. Lesiba Ngoepe smashed a century as they posted 224/4 on the board.

Zimbabwe XI got off to a shaky start but skipper Sikandar Raza held the innings together and fought a lone battle. He scored 82 but his team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They ended up finishing their innings on 202, falling short by 22 runs.

Zimbabwe XI needs to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive. South Africa A look solid and are on course to a series win. Expect another cracking game on Saturday when both these sides meet.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial T20, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 7, 2022, Saturday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their line and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

The bowlers had struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate in the second game. As far as their batting was concerned, skipper Sikandar Raza tried hard and scored 82 but lack of support from the other end resulted in them falling short.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mumumbami (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A

On the back of a brilliant ton from Lesiba Ngoepe (114 off 63 balls), they posted a mammoth 224 on the board. Ngoepe was well-supported by Reeza Hendricks (77 off 35 balls). The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Lizaad Williams finished with three wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Lizaad Williams

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

South Africa A side is on the brink of a series win. They lead the series by a 2-0 margin and will be looking to seal the series on Saturday itself. Zimbabwe XI team needs to fire in unison to keep the series alive.

South Africa A looks like a settled unit and we can expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: South Africa A to win this encounter.

