Cycling: Nothing untoward on Sky jerseys, says race jury after rivals complain

by Reuters News 02 Jul 2017, 20:36 IST

By Julien Pretot

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The Tour de France race jury said on Sunday there was nothing untoward on the Team Sky jerseys after rival teams complained that they had been designed to illegally boost aerodynamics. The British team put four riders in the top eight of Saturday’s opening time trial, with Geraint Thomas taking the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Little bubble pads were seen on the upper arms and forearms on the jerseys of several Team Sky riders, including that of defending champion Chris Froome. “It is an actual part of the jersey, it was not added,” race jury president Philippe Marien told Reuters. International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations state: “Garments must not be adapted in any way such that they diverge from their use purely as clothing. The addition of any non-essential element or device to clothing is prohibited.” “We summoned the team’s sports directors to check the jerseys. Nothing was added to them,” said Marien. Reuters learnt that at least two rival teams had complained about the Team Sky jerseys ahead of Sunday’s 203.5-km ride to Liege.

"It's enhanced aerodynamics and the regulations forbid it," said Frederic Grappe, performance director at the FDJ team.

"According to studies, the estimated gain is about four to seven percent. It's huge."

While some believe Team Sky are bending the rules, their sports director Nicolas Portal said they were 'working' them.

“There are other teams who have been using it. Other big teams have been using it," the Frenchman said.

"It's legal. Everybody knows the rules. It does not give you a big advantage but it's those little things... so why not use them?

"Everything has been validated. We would not take the risk to cheat and lose everything on the first day. We abide by the rules. Every team needs to work on the rules."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)