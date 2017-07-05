Sagan joins Schumacher, Bolt and Tyson in 'The Disqualified'

A boxing bad boy, F1 hot head and the fastest man in the world could all have some advice to offer disqualified cycling star Peter Sagan.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 04:50 IST

A composite image of Usain Bolt, Peter Sagan, Michael Schumacher and Mike Tyson

It's a motley crew and you have to be bad, careless or downright unlucky to earn membership of The Disqualified.

The latest athlete to bolster their notorious ranks is Peter Sagan, who was stunningly thrown out of the Tour de France on Tuesday after being deemed to have endangered his colleagues in a crash late in stage four.

Mark Cavendish was hospitalised following the incident, prompting a swift and decisive verdict from the Tour jury, the merits of which has split the opinion of experts and is subject to a protest from Sagan's team, Bora-Hansgrohe.

For the first member of our rogues' gallery, though, there was very little ambivalence for the contrarians to sink their teeth into...

MIKE TYSON

Evander Holyfield versus Mike Tyson II in Las Vegas in 1997 will forever be remembered as the bout when heavyweight bad boy Tyson took both leave of his senses and a chunk out of his opponent's ear.

Disqualification and loss of licence followed for Iron Mike, who later returned to the ring but failed to hit the heights of his whirlwind early career and ran into plenty of legal and financial trouble away from the ring.

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER

Already a Formula One world champion at Benetton but with his years of sustained dominance still ahead of him, the end of Michael Schumacher's second season at Ferrari in 1997 ended in ignominy when the German was disqualified from the championship, having been deemed to have intentionally rammed title rival Jacques Villeneuve during the final grand prix of the season.

His punishment did not extend to the subsequent campaign though, while his Ferrari successor and fellow German great Sebastian Vettel has escaped even more lightly for deliberately touching wheels with Lewis Hamilton in Baku last month.

USAIN BOLT

The best way to beat the fastest man in the world is to let Usain Bolt rule himself out.

A startling error of judgement from the normally ice cool Jamaican saw Bolt disqualified for making a false start in the final of the men's 100 metres at the 2011 World Athletics Championships in Daegu.

So, he's human after all, eh? At least he didn't bite anyone.

DENIS SHAPOVALOV

Perhaps the most unfortunate and, let's face it, hilarious member of our unhappy bench is Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov

Still only 18, his name is already known around the world thanks to his exploits in a Davis Cup match when he smashed a ball in anger and accidentally hit umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye, earning himself an instant default and inflicting a facial fracture on the unfortunate rules official.

ROBERTO DE VICENZO

The annals of golfing history are littered with costly disqualifications, many of them due to incorrect scorecards being signed for.

That's exactly what happened to Roberto de Vicenzo at the Masters in 1968, when playing companion Tommy Aaron wrote down his score incorrectly.

And it only cost De Vicenzo what would have been a place in a play-off against green jacket winner Bob Goalby. Oh well.