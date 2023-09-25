10 amazing video games that deserve a sequel

You may have finished playing a video game and been pleased enough to look for a sequel, only to meet a dead end. Whether it is owing to a lack of sales upon release or to focus on another project that the developer is more passionate about, a game franchise can sometimes end before even taking off. Sequels often build on the legacy of their predecessors, and video games have always relied on consecutive entries. Whether it is gameplay adjustments, building on narrative threads, or tying up the plot left on a cliffhanger, sequels can add a lot of value.

The following is a list of ten video games that deserve sequels but have been neglected by their creators for a long time.

10 video game series that should be given another shot

1) Dead Space

Maybe one day you can learn more about the necromorphs (Image via EA)

Dead Space, developed by Visceral Games, is widely regarded as one of the best horror video game franchises and saw considerable success upon release. However, poor sales of the third installment of the series led to the cancellation of subsequent sequels, ultimately leading to the studio being shut down by EA.

Despite not being the best in the series, Dead Space 3's narrative ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving players wanting more. EA released a Dead Space Remake, a soft reboot, and a complete remake of the original game. This led many to speculate that Electronic Arts is attempting to covertly revive its previous titles, including Dead Space, as a result.

One can only hope to seize the plasma cutter, return to Isaac Clarke's shoes, and carry on the war with the markers and brethren moons.

2) Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

Rising Revengeance features one of the best combats of the last decade (Image via Konami)

Konami took a massive risk with Revengeance, and it was worth it. Unlike the stealth-focused Metal Gear Solid games, Rising Revengeance featured hack-and-slash-centric, action-based gameplay. Raiden's sword could cut almost any item, and Blade Mode allowed for precision attacks that tear foes to bits.

Platinum Games created the game, which featured the return of the white-haired cyborg Raiden as its protagonist. The title has recently become an online meme because of its witty writing and fantastic soundtracks.

Despite the negative relationship between Konami and the series creator, Hideo Kojima, which has put future games in the series on hold, fans are looking forward to seeing Rising Revengeance 2 build on the story and combat they enjoyed in the previous game.

3) Bloodborne

Many gamers are waiting to venture into the gothic Victorian city of Yharnam (Image via FromSoftware)

Bloodborne is the first spiritual successor of the Dark Souls series. The player character in the game, the Hunter, explores the gothic metropolis of Yharnam while battling both people and monsters in the region. The game received praise for its setting, battle system, and degree of difficulty.

Despite being a massive success as a PlayStation Exclusive, many gamers have demanded a port onto other platforms over the years. Unfortunately, FromSoftware appears to have put this IP in the closet. Players once again wish to venture into the dark world of Yharnam and face its eldritch abominations. Hopefully, the studio will bless us with a sequel for this spectacular video game.

4) Unreal Tournament

Epic Games may have given up on Unreal Tournament, but the fans won't (Image via Epic Games)

Unreal Tournament is a game that has been mostly forgotten nowadays. This video game, a sequel to Unreal, has paved the way for online multiplayer games today. The engine used to create these games evolved into the well-known "Unreal Engine."

This arena shooter franchise saw many games, each adding or reworking classic game modes, maps, and weapons. After the release of Unreal Tournament 3 in 2007, the series was left for dead for a period. Unreal Tournament, a new game fittingly named, was announced, promising to introduce the series to a new generation of players.

To many fans' dismay, Epic Games, the series creator, canceled the project to focus on their brand new game, Fortnite. Supporters of the franchise still want a game where they can utterly blow, shred, and cut their opponents using various weapons and scream "M-M-M-MONSTER KILL" to declare their rampage.

5) Sleeping Dogs

The bustling night market of Hong Kong (Image via Square Enix)

United Fronts Games' 2012 action-thriller video game, Sleeping Dogs, is considered one of the most underrated open-world games. The game takes place in Hong Kong and revolves around the life of undercover police officer Wei Shen.

With a gripping all-action story, updated devastating fighting combos, and a breathtaking backdrop of the bustling city of Hong Kong, this game had it all. Despite a moderately successful first launch, the video game has become a cult classic. A sequel was in development, which saw the return of Wei Shen alongside his new partner and series newcomer, Henry Fang.

Sadly, the series was canceled when Square Enix shut the studio down. Whatever the reason was, Sleeping Dogs deserved that sequel so players could once again embark on the streets of Hong Kong with Wei Shen.

6) Days Gone

Although the apocalypse has destroyed civilization, the world is still beautiful (Image via Bend Studios)

Bend Studios' post-apocalyptic game Days Gone deserves special mention when it comes to underappreciated open-world video games. In the title, players take the role of Deacon St. John and travel throughout a decimated version of Oregon.

A virus has wiped off the world, transforming a significant chunk of humanity into vicious zombie-like creatures known as Freakers. Players join Deacon, who is searching for his wife after they got separated, trying to flee the apocalypse. The video game features highly satisfying combat, survival gameplay, and terrifying zombie hoards.

The developer confirmed that there will be no sequel due to weak sales, which is a huge letdown, given that the game finished on a cliffhanger. Hopefully, the team will change their mind one day and give us another fantastic story to enjoy.

7) Titanfall

"Prepare for Titanfall." Can we expect to hear these words once again? (Image via Respawn)

Titanfall is the franchise that provided the framework for Apex Legends, the massively popular battle royale video game. Fans have been waiting for any sign of a sequel with eager anticipation.

Respawn Entertainment made one of the most innovative shooters in the market in 2014. The game combined fast, fluent movement with precise gunplay and a new feature where you can call a mech or Titan to assist you on the battlefield. The sequel Titanfall 2, released in 2016, saw a campaign mode added to the multiplayer.

However, following the release of Apex Legends, Respawn largely neglected Titanfall. The game was riddled with hackers, and the majority of the community continued to protest. Fortunately, the company acknowledged this and recently restored some of the game's servers. This sparked optimism for a sequel among all the pilots who have been requesting one for a long time.

8) Bully

Hopefully, we get to return to this world either as Jimmy or someone new (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has had tremendous commercial success with its Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption titles over the years, but not all of its released video games have been as fortunate.

Bully features the everyday life of Jimmy Hopkins, as he attends different classes to obtain different benefits by playing their mini-games. Players must also interact with various cliques to gain a reputation in the school.

In addition to attending school and doing numerous side assignments, The Scholarship Edition contains a two-player competitive multiplayer mode in which two players fight for the highest score across multiple classes.

Bully remains one of the developer's most fun video games, and yet a sequel remains elusive many years after its release.

9) L.A. Noire

In a perfect world, there is a sequel to LA Noire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is a studio passionate about churning out fantastic open-world video games. They delivered L.A. Noire, which appears to be the polar opposite of Grand Theft Auto. Unlike the GTA series, where players take on the role of criminals, players in this game take on the role of a police officer who eventually becomes a detective in Los Angeles.

L.A. Noire takes place in 1947 and features one of the most graphically beautiful game worlds. Another intriguing part of the game was the range of suspects' facial expressions, which could be used to determine whether or not they were lying.

This is one of many video games abandoned by Rockstar for no obvious reason, and it needs a sequel.

10) Half-Life 2

Valve has yet to learn what the number 3 is. (Image via Valve)

With Counter-Strike 2 on the horizon, this is an excellent moment to revisit the series that started it all. Counter-Strike started as a mod for Valve's Half-Life before becoming the massive FPS multiplayer game it is today.

Half-Life features Gordon Freeman, a scientist trapped in the black-mesa research facility after accidentally opening a connection to another world. The player must solve puzzles while avoiding aliens and soldiers dispatched to bury the research.

Half-Life 2 begins several years after the events of the first game. The strange G-Man awakens Gordon, who finds himself in a world invaded by an extraterrestrial species. Gordon must once again enter the world and save it from imminent doom. The original was supposed to have two follow-up episodes, but Valve scrapped the third installment, and the tale still needs to be completed.

Community-generated memes aside, people still want to wear the HEV suit and prevent alien invasions with the legendary crowbar. Can one expect the return of the third Half-Life video game alongside Counter-Strike 2.0?