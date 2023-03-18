10 best entrances in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 has been released, and fans of this famous fighting game franchise can immerse themselves in various game modes. The title features a healthy roster of wrestling stars; their dramatic and stylish entrances are one of the main highlights of these games.

From the crowd-roaring entrance of cover star John Cena to the most memorable and fan-favorite entry of The Undertaker, WWE 2K23 comprises a slew of these cutscenes wherein fans can soak in the dramatic flair of the arrival of their favorite star.

Note: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Rock, Kane, and eight other grand entrances in WWE 2K23

1) John Cena

John Cena is this year’s cover star of WWE 2K23 and has amassed great popularity amongst wrestling fans. His entrance begins with a depiction of his 20-year career photo on a giant LED screen above the entrance area. He greets the crowd with his signature track playing in the background and then flashes a Never Give Up scarf to the camera.

2) The Undertaker

The Undertaker is known to have one of the most thematic entrances, as has been reflected in the game. The arena’s lights get dimmed with the image of the moon flashing on the big screen. The Undertaker slowly walks towards the ring with a menacing look. Before entering the ring, he raises both his hands in tandem with the fireworks.

3) Goldberg

Goldberg’s WWE 2K23 entrance begins right from the dressing room, wherein security guards surround him. The scene then transitions to the arena, and fireworks erupt on either side of Goldberg as he walks a few steps and then stands in his spot for a few seconds before throwing uppercuts and punches in the air.

4) Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, also touted as the Tribal Chief, is among the most popular wrestling stars. His entry may lack the flair or any theme, but his confident stance and two championship belts on his shoulders exuberate dominance. He holds one of the belts aloft and acknowledges the crowd's applause. His entrance ends with him holding both belts in either of his hands after entering the ring.

5) Asuka

Asuka has one of the most stylish entrances in WWE 2K23 and complements her fighting style perfectly. She dons a colorful robe resembling a kimono with a mask on. She dances on her way to the ring, which continues until she gets on the ropes at the edge of the ring. She then unmasks herself with the camera zooming onto her face.

6) Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has a stand-out appearance owing to her spiked black leather jacket and dark tattoos. Her entrance exemplifies her costume and appearance as she stands before a screen that flashes falcon wings in a neon purple tint. She bows down and stomps her right leg, and fireworks erupt on her feet, touching the ground.

7) Kane (Masked entrance)

The popularity of Kane and The Undertaker’s rivalry is unparalleled, leading to their entrances being featured in this list of the best WWE 2K23 entrances. Kane’s masked entrance is highly thematic, with red smoke and fireworks surrounding him. The arena lights also glare with a red tint, adding to Kane’s signature menacing demeanor.

8) Cody Rhodes

The screen flashes the American Flag, which makes the crowd applaud and cheer for Cody Rhodes. The camera pans downwards, making it seem like Cody appears from the ground. He looks at the crowd on both sides and walks toward the ring. Before climbing the stairs, he repeatedly bangs on them to cheer on the crowd.

9) The Rock

The Rock is a cultural icon, and his popularity transcends the sport of wrestling. His entrance lacks any lighting changes or different use of fireworks, but his persona and confident walk compensate for the same. The crowd cheers him on as he climbs each end of the ring, and the camera zooms in during his signature eyebrow raise.

10) Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has one of the most entertaining entrances in WWE 2K23. He begins with a few punches and twirls around once, forming a dance sequence. He then animatedly walks towards the ring by taking long steps and flailing his arms. He continues to make this energetic stride into the ring while the crowd applauds his enthusiastic movements.

WWE 2K23 comprises many game modes like MyRISE, MyGM, Universe, Showcase, etc. This iteration of the popular fighting game franchise has received positive reviews owing to a robust launch.

