3 active wrestlers John Cena has never beaten in WWE and 3 he is undefeated against

John Cena continues to fill chapters in his storied career in WWE. He has faced countless WWE Superstars over multiple generations. His list of opponents is as vast and varied as anyone's.

Naturally, there are multiple Superstars against whom Cena is undefeated. A few of them are currently in WWE. Similarly, the Hollywood star has failed to defeat a few active stars as well.

Let's take a look at three Superstars John Cena has never beaten in WWE singles matches, along with another three who have never beaten Cena.

#6 John Cena has never beaten Roman Reigns (0-3)

John Cena's most recent return to WWE was to face Roman Reigns. The two biggest stars of their respective eras have taken each other on multiple times over the years.

While they have been on opposite sides in tag team matches during the days of The Shield, Cena and Reigns have had three singles matches against each other. One of them was on September 2017 at the No Mercy pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to further his claim as WWE's biggest star that night. He did so again at two other live events, including one at Madison Square Garden to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

John Cena will look to break his draught against the Universal Champion at SummerSlam if Reigns accepts the challenge. Or the 16-time world champion might go 0-4 against Roman Reigns in a few weeks.

