Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka is currently on a break from WWE television as she traveled back to Japan in search of something that needs to be clarified.

Asuka was pinned by Bayley two weeks ago on WWE RAW in a triple-threat match that also included Rhea Ripley. Once again, Ripley defeated her in a singles match on the most recent episode of the red brand.

The Empress of Tomorrow took to social media following the last episode of RAW to imply that she would be on a break from the company.

She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel titled "I'm going to Japan to look for something I forgot," describing her journey from Chicago, Illinois, to her hometown of Osaka, Japan.

A series of videos show her leaving her hotel in Chicago, arriving at the airport and waiting for her flight, her time in the air, touching down in Tokyo, and traveling to Osaka.

You can check out the video below:

Did Asuka travel to Japan to bring her former Kana character?

The video was released after The Empress of Tomorrow announced on Tuesday that she would be on a trip for a while. Asuka was also missing her signature face paint on Monday Night RAW.

Over the past week, the former RAW Women's Champion has shared a series of cryptic posts featuring images and elements from her time as Kana from Japan.

You can check out one of the posts below:

Kana has a much more mysterious and terrifying persona than Asuka currently has in the company. There is no word on when the 41-year-old will return as of this writing, but her actions on social media have the WWE Universe buzzing about what she might do next.

The former Women's Champion returning to her home country in search of "something" she forgot could foreshadow her bringing the Kana character to WWE on her comeback.

Do you think the Grand Slam Champion is onto something WWE has never witnessed? Sound off in the comments section below.

