10 best horror game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

Horror games deliver an immersive gaming experience through their captivating narratives, unique characters, spine-chilling monsters, intricate puzzles, and demanding objectives. While top-notch titles from this genre are accessible across various platforms, their pricing has been a significant apprehension. To alleviate these concerns, Steam Steam Winter Sale 2023 is currently offering enthusiasts an opportunity to acquire these games at budget-friendly rates.

For PC gamers on Steam, there are several horror games worthy of exploration. Not only can they discover some of the finest horror titles at discounted prices, but these games also promise a thrilling gaming adventure. This article compiles the top 10 horror games available during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Resident Evil 4 remake and 9 other horror game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Resident Evil 4 remake - $29.99

The Resident Evil 4 remake is currently priced at $29.99 on Steam, offering an exceptional deal given its high-quality content. Widely regarded as one of the best horror games of 2023, it stands as a testament to Shinji Mikami's original masterpiece, Resident Evil 4, which left an indelible mark during the PS2 era.

This revamped version not only preserves the essence of the original but also introduces a reworked plot, changing up the narrative. The Resident Evil 4 remake seamlessly blends action and horror, requiring players to employ strategic gameplay and skillful resource management.

Beyond its gripping storyline, the game presents a diverse array of challenges, encompassing puzzles, searching for key items, confrontations with formidable bosses and mini-bosses, and the relentless onslaught of hordes of zombies.

Buy it here.

2) Dead Space remake - $23.99

The Dead Space remake is presently priced at $23.99. If you're a science fiction fan with an affinity for horror, this game is a must-have in your collection. Beyond its stunning visuals, the game incorporates compelling atmospheric horror elements.

Every level instills fear through its use of sound, with ambient noises and an overall outstanding sound design. In essence, it's a horror game that not only kills time but also delivers an action-packed and thoroughly enjoyable gameplay experience.

Buy it here.

3) The Callisto Protocol - $23.99

Another must-buy sci-fi horror game is The Callisto Protocol, priced at $23.99. You assume the role of Jacob Lee in this immersive gameplay experience, fighting your way to safety to escape the Black Iron Prison.

As you navigate the depths of Callisto, Jupiter's moon, you'll unravel the sinister and unsettling secrets lurking beneath the surface. Confronted at every turn by horrifying creatures, you must employ a variety of weapons and engage in hand-to-hand combat to overcome the challenges that await you.

Buy it here.

4) Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49

Amnesia: The Bunker caters exclusively to horror genre enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience tailored for aficionados of fear-inducing games. Designed to epitomize the art of horror, this first-person horror game transports players into the depths of a World War I bunker.

Navigating through the eerie environment involves solving various puzzles and locating key items to unlock doors to clear the path forward. The game introduces a terrifying creature that relentlessly pursues players, prompting a tense and fear-filled struggle for survival. Priced at $17.49 on Steam, Amnesia: The Bunker is a must-have addition to your gaming library.

Buy it here.

5) Resident Evil Village - $15.99

Resident Evil Village is currently priced at $15.99 on Steam. It is a first-person horror game that follows the story of Ethan Winters, the protagonist from Resident Evil 7. The game delivers an immersive horror experience with intricate puzzles, frightening adversaries, formidable bosses, and exploration-centric objectives.

What sets this game apart is its gradual build-up of horror, starting off slowly and intensifying over time. Additionally, Chris Redfield's inclusion adds to the excitement. He is a supporting character, allowing players to undertake various missions from his perspective.

Overall, Resident Evil Village offers a superb horror gaming experience with a captivating storyline and engaging combat mechanics.

Buy it here.

6) Martha is Dead - $16.49

Martha is Dead captivates players with its first-person psychological horror experience and maintains a gripping atmosphere from start to finish. The game skillfully blends tension and anticipation, ensuring that the fear elements are delivered seamlessly and don't feel forced.

As the protagonist, Giulia, Martha's twin sister, players embark on a journey to unravel the mysteries surrounding Martha's murder. Priced at $16.49, the game offers a high-quality horror gaming experience with a narrative full of unexpected twists and turns.

Buy it here.

7) Outlast Trinity bundle - $7.06

The Outlast Trinity bundle includes three chilling first-person games: the original Outlast, the Outlast: Whistleblower DLC, and Outlast 2. If you appreciate psychological horror combined with intense hide-and-seek elements, then acquiring this bundle is a must-try.

Developed by Red Barrels, all three games in the Outlast series share a similar concept but unfold unique stories. Your sole responsibility is to document the horror using a camcorder while ensuring your safety from horrifying creatures. Priced at $7.06, the bundle's intriguing blend of mystery investigation and a dark narrative makes it a worthwhile purchase.

Buy it here.

8) Days Gone - $12.49

Days Gone, a survival horror game, didn't receive the recognition it truly deserves upon release. It is sure to capture the interest of gamers seeking quality and uniqueness.

In this open-world zombie survival horror, players confront hordes of zombies. Some levels feature missions centered around hunting hordes numbering from 200 to 400. One mission even demands the takedown of 500 hordes. Despite an array of weapons and grenades available for this task, strategic gameplay is the crucial aspect of Days Gone.

Beyond zombie hunts, players can engage in activities like hunting animals, assisting NPCs, customizing their motorcycle, and crafting various health and weapon-related recipes. Priced at $12.49, the game ensures a gripping experience, guaranteeing no moments of boredom.

Buy it here.

9) Little Nightmares 1 and 2 - $14.15,

For just $14.15, you can acquire both Little Nightmares 1 and 2 bundled together. These games have achieved success and garnered acclaim for their engaging gameplay. Published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, both titles offer captivating gaming experiences.

Players must navigate eerie environments and strive to survive levels teeming with frightening creatures. Each level presents diverse objects, allowing you to strategically use your surroundings for protection against the menacing monsters. In summary, Little Nightmares 1 and 2 are commendable games with challenging missions and distinctive horror elements.

Buy it here.

10) Dying Light 2 - $29.99

Dying Light 2 immerses players in a first-person survival horror experience within a post-apocalyptic world. The game unfolds in an expansive open-world setting, allowing players to navigate through various locations using their parkour skills. Offering an intense gameplay experience, this horror game incorporates dynamic combat elements that contribute to a gratifying gaming experience.

While the daytime may not evoke as much horror, the atmosphere takes a distinctive turn at night, introducing formidable creatures and monsters that players must confront.

The main campaign of Dying Light 2 adds to the excitement with a thrilling narrative and a diverse range of challenging missions. Overall, this survival horror game delivers an engaging and satisfying experience, available for purchase on Steam at the price of $29.99.

Buy it here.