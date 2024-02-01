Nova is a pump-action shotgun in Counter-Strike 2. This weapon is highly regarded for its exceptional close-range firepower, which makes it a formidable option for those looking to engage in aggressive combat. While its ammunition capacity and firing range are somewhat limited, the Nova's incredible damage output allows users to eliminate enemies with just one or two shots.

As a result, it is especially useful in eco rounds or when up against opponents with weaker armor. By mastering the use of the Nova, players can wield this shotgun as a deadly tool on the battlefield. Nova has several skins to customize, and each one adds not only visual flair but also reflects a player’s taste and preference.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are the 10 best Nova skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 offers a variety of skins that can enhance the overall gaming experience. These skins do not influence gameplay and can be acquired through in-game purchases, trading, or by opening containers.

Skins are available in different rarity levels, some visually appealing or rare. As a result, many choose to personalize their skins based on individual preferences.

1) Baroque Orange

Nova Baroque Orange (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Baroque Orange Nova skin features a delightful blend of deep orange tones and delicate gold accents, creating a luxurious and vibrant visual appeal. The skin's textured touch adds a tactile dimension, facilitating immersion. The Factory New variant is available at $68.31, while the Field-tested variant is priced at $65.49.

2) Blaze Orange

Nova Blaze Orange (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Blaze Orange Nova skin is a highly sought-after cosmetic item in the gaming community, featuring a vibrant orange color and intricate leaf print design. It holds a considerable value in the market, with its Factory New variant priced at $263.96 and its Field-tested variant priced at $12.73.

3) Modern Hunter

Nova Modern Hunter (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Modern Hunter Nova skin is a highly-valued item in the gaming world, and it ranks second in terms of price. This skin boasts a sleek, contemporary design that blends style and functionality. The body of the skin features leaf patterns, and it maintains a minimalist appearance. The Factory New and Field-tested were priced at $239.38 and $12.21, respectively.

4) Hyper Beast

Nova Hyper Beast (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Hyper Beast Nova skin in Counter-Strike 2 has gained popularity among gamers for its unique and visually stunning design. The skin's combination of vibrant colors, abstract patterns, and futuristic aesthetic is particularly noteworthy. The Factory New version is priced at $24.09, while the Field-tested version costs $9.73.

5) Interlock

Nova Interlock (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Interlock Nova skin showcases a geometric pattern of yellow and blue with an interlocking system theme. The skin's minimalistic appearance and geometrical pattern make it visually appealing. The Factory New version is priced at $10.12, while the Field-Tested version costs $9.66. This skin can be an ideal choice for those who prefer a minimalistic appearance for their firearms.

6) Antique

Nova Antique (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Antique Nova skin in Counter-Strike 2 has a wooden finish with a royal appearance, which gives it a vintage look. The skin blends perfectly with the environment, making it ideal for players who want some antique flair in their inventory. The Factory New skin is priced at $10.63, while the Field-tested one is priced at $7.88.

7) Graphite

Nova Graphite (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Graphite Nova skin is a remarkable addition to any gamer's inventory. Its sleek dark graphite finish adds a touch of sophistication, while the subtle yet distinct texture provides a tactile feel. The skin seamlessly integrates with the environment, making it a popular choice.

The Factory New variant of this skin is priced at $7.66 and can be obtained through an in-game store, trading, or opening container.

8) Tempest

Nova Tempest (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Tempest Nova skin boasts a striking blue color and electrifying pattern design covering its entire body. Its sleek and futuristic appearance is often associated with power and agility, making it a popular choice among gamers. The Factory New version commands a price of $11.26, while the Field-tested version costs $6.32.

9) Green Apple

Nova Green Apple (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Green Apple Nova skin in Counter-Strike 2 is a popular choice owing to its simple yet elegant design. The solid green color of the skin exudes a sense of vitality and freshness, making it visually appealing. The Factory New variant is priced at $12.81, while the Field-tested variant costs $11.81.

10) Quick Sand

Nova Quick Sand (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Quick Sand Nova skin boasts a unique and gritty aesthetic that draws inspiration from desert terrains. Its dynamic pattern adds a visually engaging element to one's appearance.

It is noteworthy that players often choose the Quick Sand skin not only for its distinctive visual style but also to convey a sense of resilience and endurance on the battlefield. The Factory New variant is priced at $19.45, while the Field-tested variant costs $19.01.

