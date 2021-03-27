10 best OG Fortnite skins for 800 V-Bucks that Epic Games might add in April 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has given everyone some great skins, some of which cost only 800 V-Bucks.

Though the game introduced some new skins for its Battle Pass and item shop, some other outfits that have come out are more reasonable in terms of price. These skins are deemed “OG skins” and, at times, “Tryhard Skins” by many Fortnite members.

The fallen have risen once again⚰️



Grab the Brainiac and Ghoul Trooper Outfits with new Styles and check out the new Double Up Emote in the Item Shop now! #Fortnitemares has returned pic.twitter.com/YatZDoh4Yy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2019

Collectively, some are used by experts and, of course, tryhards. At times, players are lucky to grab onto one of these OG skins in the item shop. With that said, fans could probably see these 10 OG Fortnite skins coming in April.

Top 10 OG skins for 800 V-Bucks that may come to Fortnite

Sometimes ya just gotta go back to your roots ⛏️



Grab the Origins Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/zbv4GZRK6W — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 4, 2021

#10 – Devastator

A classic skin that first debuted in December 2017, its Fusion Set was an interesting look at an alternative Jonesy. Rumors are that the Devastator skin should be back in the item shop sometime soon.

#9 – Grill Sergeant

Another Jonesy variation, the Grill Sergeant, was released in September 2018 as a part of the Durr Burger set. Though the set hasn’t been seen since then, it’s possibly making a comeback any minute!

#8 – Garrison

Garrison was a stylish and unique uncommon skin that appeared in September 2018. It was nearly made a rarity as the uncommon skin featured a lot of details such as the beret hat, armor chest plate, eye patch, and straps.

#7 – Whiplash

The Whiplash skins are part of the uncommon Racer Royale set from April 2018. The skin alternates and shows up in the item shop every so often and is expected to be back sometime in April 2021.

#6 – Tactics Officer

After its first debut back in February 2018, the Tactics Officer was similar to the OG default skins and has been a good catch for players. It hasn’t been seen in about a year, making this a perfect time for the outfit to be back in the item shop.

#5 – Scorpion

The uncommon Scorpion skin first made its appearance in August 2018 and was actually in the item shop earlier this year. It’s another classic skin that isn’t too flashy and reminds players of the original skins with its camo style.

#4 – Liteshow & NiteLite

The Liteshow and NiteLite set was a fantastic skin set introduced to players in May 2018. Their luminescent lights made them a favorable choice in the item shop compared to the rest and well worth it. They were last seen earlier this year and are likely to come back.

#3 – Renegade

Renegade was another OG skin introduced at the very beginning, back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1 in November 2017. Similar to other skins, she was available a few months back in the item shop.

Her minimalist style makes her an excellent choice and reminds players of Fortnite’s original seasons.

#2 – Commando

Like the Renegade skin, the Commando skin was introduced at the same time. It was more recently reintroduced in Fortnite’s item shop last month. The outfit may make another appearance in-game since it’s well-known.

#1 – Brainiac

Though not the oldest skin in the mix, the Brainiac skin was a very high-demand style back in October 2018 when it first appeared. Its popularity has only increased since Agent Jones became such a pivotal role in Fortnite.

The outfit hasn’t been around in well over a year, so it’s highly likely it makes an appearance.

Note: This list reflects the author's views.