10 Best penalty takers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

Penalties can often be the match-decider, and having a reliable player for this is invaluable, whether in real life or EA FC 26. While composure and finishing ability matter, the dedicated Penalty attribute determines how accurate and powerful a player is in these clutch moments.

From world-class strikers to midfield maestros, EA FC 26 is full of players who thrive under the pressure of taking a penalty. In this article, we’ve ranked the 10 best penalty takers in EA FC 26 based solely on their Penalty stat.

Highest-rated penalty takers in EA FC 26

The following players boast the highest Penalty ratings in the game, ranging from 90 to an incredible 95. Let’s break down the top 10 highest-ranked penalty specialists.

Name







Position







Alt. Position







Rating







Penalty







Robert Lewandowski







ST







-







88







90







Erling Haaland







ST







-







90







90







Cole Palmer







CAM







RM, ST







87







90







Cristiano Ronaldo







ST







-







85







91







Bruno Fernandes







CAM







CM







87







91







Daniel Gazdag







CAM







CM, ST







74







91







Hakan Calhanoglu







CDM







CM







86







92







Andrej Kramaric







CAM







CM







81







92







Ivan Toney







ST







-







81







93







Harry Kane







ST







-







89







95





10) Robert Lewandowski (90 Penalty)

Robert Lewandowski (Image via EA Sports)

The Barcelona striker is as clinical in EA FC 26 as in real life. With a 90 Penalty stat, Lewandowski rarely misses when stepping up to the spot. His finishing and penalty-taking ability make him a great striker for both career mode and Ultimate Team.

9) Erling Haaland (90 Penalty)

Erling Haaland (Image via EA Sports)

Haaland is known for his power-driven penalties, which are replicated in EA FC 26 with the 90-rated Penalty attribute. The Manchester City star ensures accuracy and sheer force, making it nearly impossible for goalkeepers to react in time. He’s an excellent option for any squad needing reliability from the spot.

8) Cole Palmer (90 Penalty)

Cole Palmer (Image via EA Sports)

The Chelsea playmaker has quickly established himself as a calm finisher, but he’s also an excellent penalty taker. His 90 Penalty stat reflects his real-life composure to score from the spot. He’s a fantastic option to have on the squad, as the striker won’t be the lone specialist if the match goes to penalties.

7) Cristiano Ronaldo (91 Penalty)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via EA Sports)

Even at 85 overall, Ronaldo’s legendary penalty kicks are still as lethal in the 12 yards as they were in previous instalments. His 91 Penalty stat guarantees accuracy and confidence. Whether you’re playing Career Mode or Ultimate Team, CR7 is still a name you can trust when everything is on the penalty.

6) Bruno Fernandes (91 Penalty)

Bruno Fernandes (Image via EA Sports)

Known for his trademark hop-skip technique, the Manchester United captain’s coolness translates perfectly in EA FC 26. With a 91 Penalty, he is one of the most reliable takers in the game. Moreover, his versatility to play as a CAM or CM makes him invaluable for any team.

Also Read: 10 Strongest players in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

5) Daniel Gazdag (91 Penalty)

Daniel Gazdag (Image via EA Sports)

A surprising name on this list, Gazdag’s 91 Penalty stat earned him a spot in this list for the best penalty takers in EA FC 26. While not the highest-rated overall, he offers incredible reliability from the spot and could be a hidden weapon in Career Mode.

4) Hakan Çalhanoğlu (92 Penalty)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Image via EA Sports)

Çalhanoğlu is known for his set-piece mastery and his penalty-taking. The game reflects that quality with a 92 Penalty rating. His ability to dictate midfield while also converting penalties makes him a complete package.

3) Andrej Kramarić (92 Penalty)

Andrej Kramarić (Image via EA Sports)

The Croatian attacking midfielder is another underrated name with an impressive 92 Penalty stat. Kramarić might not be the most popular pick, but in EA FC 26 he’s a hidden gem for anyone seeking a reliable penalty taker who would add depth to the squad, and can be brought on to pitch if the match might be going into penalties.

2) Ivan Toney (93 Penalty)

Ivan Toney (Image via EA Sports)

Ivan Toney’s reputation as one of the Premier League’s best penalty takers is perfectly captured in EA FC 26. With a 93 Penalty rating, his calm, stutter-step technique translates well in-game, giving players supreme confidence whenever he steps up. Moreover, he is an affordable and reliable striker to have in both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

1) Harry Kane (95 Penalty)

Harry Kane (Image via EA Sports)

Topping the list is England captain Harry Kane, boasting an unmatched 95 Penalty rating. His textbook penalty technique ensures he’s the most dependable taker in EA FC 26. If you want the ultimate assurance from the spot, Kane is the undeniable number one choice, irrespective of the game mode.

Penalty specialists are vital in EA FC 26, and these ten players guarantee composure under pressure. However, some honorable mentions like Borja Iglesias, Cristhian Stuani, Ewa Pajor, and Alexia Putellas missed out on appearing on the list, but are reliable in the 12 yards and worth considering when squad building.

