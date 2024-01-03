10 best Soulslike game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

The Steam Winter Sale is live, and it marks the perfect time to get your hands on some amazing deals. The Steam Winter Sale coincides with the holiday and festive season, giving you plenty of time to play the games you've picked up. Steam sales are widely known for their high discounts that can go as high as 90% off. With most of the catalog up for grabs at a competitive price, players have a ton of incentive to purchase games from their favorite genres.

Soulslike games have become mainstream for a lot of gamers. The challenging difficulty with little to no handholding by the developer has paved the way for some Soulslike titles that have excited and entertained.

We took a look at the Steam catalog and listed 10 great deals on Soulslike games that you can pick up this Steam Winter Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 Soulslike game deals

1) Salt and Sanctuary (25% off at $14.99)

The first game on this list is a Metroidvania game deeply inspired by the Soulsborne series. Developed by Ska Studios, Salt and Sanctuary combines the challenging gameplay-oriented gameplay of Dark Souls and the intricate level design of the Metroidvania games to deliver a great 2D action-RPG experience.

In an ever-growing list of Soulslike video games, Salt and Sanctuary stands out with its attention to detail and fleshed-out RPG elements that allow players to play the way they want to. From using spells and magic to dish out damage from afar to using giant unwieldy weaponry, Salt and Sanctuary feels like a true Soulslike in a small, 2D package. It is an excellent pickup at $14.99 during the Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

2) Hollow Knight (50% off at $7.49)

Developed by Team Cherry, Hollow Knight is a symphony of tragedy and melancholy juxtaposed with a feeling of vindication and accomplishment. The game has a great story, fantastic art direction, and challenging encounters that will pique your curiosity.

The 2D Soulslike Metroidvania features fairly simple and linear combat. Instead of classic RPG elements, skills are unlocked as the player progresses through the game world. The maze-like level design, coupled with corpse runs, can be daunting at first, but the game does an excellent job of making you want to explore.

Currently half-off during the Steam Winter Sale, Hollow Knight is a great game to dive into this holiday season.

Buy it here.

3) Thymesia (40% off at $14.99)

The next game on this list is from a relatively obscure developer, OverBorder Studio, that brings a couple of new elements to the Soulslike formula. Set in an era where the plague has reached fantastical heights, Thymesia follows Corvus, the last hope of a failing kingdom.

Thymesia is a valiant attempt at what is a first for the Taiwanese developer. They've also taken inspiration from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which can be seen in the deflect mechanic. While the game does have its issues, Thymesia is a decent experience and is available for $14.99 during the Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

4) Code Vein (80% off at $11.99)

For fans of both anime and Soulslike games, Code Vein is a great amalgamation of the two. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic vampire world that has all the tropes Soulslike fans have come to expect. A fully fleshed-out RPG system coupled with challenging combat makes Code Vein a decent shout-out on this list.

Code Vein has some shortfalls, mainly the story and certain gameplay elements. The enemy design is lackluster, and the levels get repetitive.

That said, the story has strong anime-style plotlines with dramatic consequences. Overall, Code Vein is a well-polished Soulslike worth its price during the Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

5) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (43% off at $34.19)

Team Ninja, the developers of the Nioh series, have been known to emulate the Soulsborne games. While the Nioh games are impressive in their own right, Team Ninja's newest IP has all the makings of a great Soulslike video game. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in the Chinese Middle Ages and features heroes and dynasties from the era.

The title differs from the Nioh games by having an entirely new combat system. Focusing on deflecting attacks, Wo Long's combat is faster, more brutal, and features various weapons that function in unique ways.

While the enemy variety leaves much to be desired, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a great pickup for this Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

6) Remnant II (40% off at $29.99)

This next entry on the list is an entirely left-field take on the classic Soulslike formula. Remnant II is a sequel to the widely popular Remnant: From the Ashes. The game series is known for its use of guns and other projectile weapons rather than the conventional melee-focused combat that the Soulslike games are known for.

A novel idea on its own, the aptly named Gunfire Games has done a great job in delivering a balanced RPG experience while adding new gameplay elements. Remnant II also features a co-op mode that lets you team up with friends.

For players looking at a Soulslike title with explosive gameplay, look no further than Remnant II this Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

7) Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (40% off at $23.99)

While the Final Fantasy games might not be known for being Soulslike games, Stranger of Paradise is one of those special titles that is an excellent merger of the two. Stranger of Paradise follows the story of Jack Garland and his tryst with the entity Chaos who seeks to control the realm. The plot often gets confusing at times, but for the attentive player, it is a great narrative experience.

Stranger of Paradise is the only entry on this list with a difficulty setting. On harder difficulties, the game turns into a great Soulslike video game with a robust combat system coupled with RPG mechanics that make gameplay feel unique.

The title might not be a game for the average Soulslike fan, but it still delivers in its presentation and is worth picking up this Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

8) Nioh 2 (40% off $29.99)

Another entry on this list by Team Ninja, Nioh 2 is a classic Soulslike video game that doubles down on all the aspects fans loved in the first Nioh game. At first glance, gameplay and combat for Nioh 2 are much harder than any of the ones mentioned on this list, but they're incredibly rewarding to master. With the Yokai-shift ability, players can also access various powers and forms that can turn the tide of battle.

Nioh 2 is a classic RPG Soulslike video game with a linear-level design. You will spend hours wading through the intricately designed paths that are interconnected and make your progression feel earned. Nioh 2 is a great Soulslike video game that walks hand in hand with some of FromSoftware's titles. At 40% off, this deal is one you cannot miss out on this Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

9) Lies of P (20% off at $47.99)

When it comes to emulating FromSoftware's Soulsborne formula, Neowiz has hit the nail on the head with Lies of P. A retelling of Carlo Collodi's classic Pinocchio story, Lies of P follows the tale of the eponymous puppet who explores the mystery of the horrors that have befallen the city of Krat and what it truly means to be human. One of the best games released in 2023, Lies of P, is a Soulslike game that you should not miss out on this Steam Winter Sale.

The title has a staggeringly difficult learning curve. More so than the other titles on this list, the game's combat is focused on the deflect mechanic, as seen in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but also has a dedicated stamina bar that keeps you on your toes.

The game does an excellent job of keeping things fresh throughout its runtime, and with a varied enemy pool, there is a surprise waiting at every corner. Lies of P is available for 20% off during the Steam Winter Sale and is worth every penny.

Buy it here.

10) Elden Ring (40% off at $35.99)

This last entry on the list is the 2022 Game of the Year winner and easily one of the best open-world experiences crafted to date. Elden Ring was a cultural phenomenon that took the world by storm and is still captivating new players who enter the iconic Lands Between. There is a lot to explore in the world of Elden Ring, and there is never a dull moment as you take to one of the greatest video game adventures ever crafted.

One of the more accessible titles on this list, Elden Ring, features a ton of tools that are utilized to overcome hurdles. From Spirit Ashes to summoning friends to fight alongside you, Elden Ring is straightforward for new players to get into. Check out our Elden Ring review here.

While there are bosses who can humble even the most seasoned of players, it is still a balanced and engaging experience available at 40% off during the Steam Winter Sale.

Buy it here.

The Steam Winter Sale ends on January 4, 2024, at 10 am Pacific Time.