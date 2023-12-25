7 best game bundles deals at the Steam Winter Sale 2023

The ongoing Steam Winter Sale includes numerous video game bundles. These contain multiple titles created by the same developer or have the same publisher. Game bundles are an excellent method to obtain additional titles without purchasing them separately. They simplify things and are by far the most effective way to save money.

While the Steam Winter Sale offers a variety of bundles with titles ranging from huge AAA to indie, customers may be perplexed as to what to purchase to add to their library. As a result, this post will highlight some of the finest prices on game bundles available during the Steam Winter Sale.

Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 game bundles to pick up

1) Metro Saga Bundle ($9.06 at -89%)

This game collection is one of the cheapest one you can buy from the Steam Winter Sale (Image via 4A games)

The Metro franchise can be considered one of the best horror-survival FPS game franchises. The Metro Saga Bundle brings together the trilogy and is being offered at a whopping 89% discount in the Steam Winter Sale. This package includes.

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass

The Expansion Pass combines both the DLCs for Exodus: The Two Colonels and Sam's Story under one roof.

Buy the Metro Saga Bundle

2) Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection ($15.99 at -88%)

The Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection combines several great titles under one game bundle (Image via Arkane/Bethesda)

The Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection combines some of the best games made by Arkane in one package. This bundle contains the following titles.

Arx Fatalis

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Prey

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dark Messiah of Might and Magic

Buy the Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection .

3) Bioware Mega Collection ($30.55 at -85%)

Official Steam page for the collection (Image via Valve)

The Bioware Mega Collection game bundle combines some of the best RPGs under Bioware's portfolio:

Dragon Age Origins

Dragon Age 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

If you have played the original Mass Effect trilogy and are concerned about the various expansions of the games, worry not. The Legendary Edition combines all three titles alongside their expansions into one package.

Buy the Bioware Mega Collection

4) Doom Franchise Bundle ($27.98 at -76%)

Doom is one of the most influential video games of all time (Image via Id)

Doom is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known FPS game franchises. Id Software has merged its flagship series into a game package if you want to buy some good old classic FPS titles during the Steam Winter Sale. This collection includes the following items.

Doom (1993)

Doom 2

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal Delux Edition

Buy Doom Franchise Bundle

5) The Yakuza Collection ($42.00 at -70%)

Kiwami 1 and 2 are remakes of the original Yakuza 1 and 2 (Image via SEGA)

With Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the horizon, it is the perfect time to jump into the Yakuza franchise, which ties a solid plot with hilarious side quests, mini-games, and a fun combat loop. The Yakuza Collection brings some of the best games in the franchise under one roof:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yakuza 6: the Song of Life

This bundle only contains the first seven mainline Yakuza games featuring Kiryu Kazuma as the protagonist. The newer titles are not included in this collection as of yet.

Buy The Yakuza Collection

6) Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition ($29.59 at - 63%)

Resident Evil 7 and 8 tells the story of Ethan Winters (Image via Capcom)

For fans of the horror genre, Resident Evil is one of the biggest names. Capcom has bundled two of the best games in the series and offered them in the Steam Winter Sale at a 63% Discount.

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 8 Village Gold Edition

All the DLCs available for both titles have also been included in this game bundle.

Buy Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition

7) Persona Collection ($53.17 at - 47%)

Persona is one of the most famous JRPG series out there (Image via Atlus)

The Persona franchise is one of the most popular JRPG series, and if you haven't played it yet, the Steam Winter Sale allows you to do so with the Persona Collection. This game collection comprises the following titles.

Persona 5 Royale

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 3 Portable

Although Persona 3 Reload, a complete remake of the game, will be released in February 2024, the portable version includes the option to play as the female main character. She has her own set of social links and attack sets, and is widely regarded as the superior campaign.

Buy the Persona Collection

The Steam Winter Sale will end on January 4, 2024.