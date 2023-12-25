7 best game bundles deals at the Steam Winter Sale 2023

The ongoing Steam Winter Sale includes numerous video game bundles. These contain multiple titles created by the same developer or have the same publisher. Game bundles are an excellent method to obtain additional titles without purchasing them separately. They simplify things and are by far the most effective way to save money.
While the Steam Winter Sale offers a variety of bundles with titles ranging from huge AAA to indie, customers may be perplexed as to what to purchase to add to their library. As a result, this post will highlight some of the finest prices on game bundles available during the Steam Winter Sale.
Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 game bundles to pick up
1) Metro Saga Bundle ($9.06 at -89%)
The Metro franchise can be considered one of the best horror-survival FPS game franchises. The Metro Saga Bundle brings together the trilogy and is being offered at a whopping 89% discount in the Steam Winter Sale. This package includes.
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
The Expansion Pass combines both the DLCs for Exodus: The Two Colonels and Sam's Story under one roof.
2) Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection ($15.99 at -88%)
The Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection combines some of the best games made by Arkane in one package. This bundle contains the following titles.
- Arx Fatalis
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Prey
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dark Messiah of Might and Magic
Buy the Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection.
3) Bioware Mega Collection ($30.55 at -85%)
The Bioware Mega Collection game bundle combines some of the best RPGs under Bioware's portfolio:
- Dragon Age Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
If you have played the original Mass Effect trilogy and are concerned about the various expansions of the games, worry not. The Legendary Edition combines all three titles alongside their expansions into one package.
Buy the Bioware Mega Collection
4) Doom Franchise Bundle ($27.98 at -76%)
Doom is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known FPS game franchises. Id Software has merged its flagship series into a game package if you want to buy some good old classic FPS titles during the Steam Winter Sale. This collection includes the following items.
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 2
- Doom 64
- Doom 3
- Doom (2016)
- Doom Eternal Delux Edition
5) The Yakuza Collection ($42.00 at -70%)
With Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the horizon, it is the perfect time to jump into the Yakuza franchise, which ties a solid plot with hilarious side quests, mini-games, and a fun combat loop. The Yakuza Collection brings some of the best games in the franchise under one roof:
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- Yakuza 6: the Song of Life
This bundle only contains the first seven mainline Yakuza games featuring Kiryu Kazuma as the protagonist. The newer titles are not included in this collection as of yet.
6) Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition ($29.59 at - 63%)
For fans of the horror genre, Resident Evil is one of the biggest names. Capcom has bundled two of the best games in the series and offered them in the Steam Winter Sale at a 63% Discount.
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 8 Village Gold Edition
All the DLCs available for both titles have also been included in this game bundle.
Buy Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition
7) Persona Collection ($53.17 at - 47%)
The Persona franchise is one of the most popular JRPG series, and if you haven't played it yet, the Steam Winter Sale allows you to do so with the Persona Collection. This game collection comprises the following titles.
- Persona 5 Royale
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 3 Portable
Although Persona 3 Reload, a complete remake of the game, will be released in February 2024, the portable version includes the option to play as the female main character. She has her own set of social links and attack sets, and is widely regarded as the superior campaign.
The Steam Winter Sale will end on January 4, 2024.