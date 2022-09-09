10 best story-rich video games worth replaying in September 2022

Story-driven video games have always been the pinnacle of gaming. They offer the most immersive and enjoyable experiences with their creative and comprehensive plotlines. These titles allow players to escape the monotony of everyday life by drifting away into the rich and diverse worlds they offer.

With multiplayer titles and live-service-based video games gaining popularity over the past few years, many developers have developed the notion that narrative-driven single-player video titles are on their way out. However, these story-rich games continue to deliver great gaming experiences to fans around the world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and 8 other great narrative-driven video games that have earned their place among the all-time greats

1) The Last of Us

Developed by Naughty Dog and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2013, The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best video games of all time.

Despite its dated gameplay mechanics and linear plot progression, the game has defined the standard for other single-player video games with its flawless narrative and compelling character arcs.

The Last of Us follows Joel Miller as he traverses a dystopian post-apocalyptic world riddled with infected creatures to escort a child named Ellie to a group called the Fireflies. Their interactive dynamic and budding father-daughter-like relationship forms the crux of the experience and takes players for an emotional ride.

2) God of War (2018)

The God of War series has provided fans with some of the best PlayStation-exclusive video games over the years. With its soft reboot in 2018, the series made a glorious return to modern-day consoles with a Game of the Year-winning effort.

Despite continuing with the lore of the previous games, God of War (2018) made some bold and ambitious changes that totally revitalized the feel of the series. The shift from Greek to Norse mythology is just the beginning. The game also features an over-the-shoulder perspective rather than the fixed camera angle approach of previous titles.

Kratos, the protagonist, appears to be a completely different individual. He is no longer the rage-filled personification of ruthless vengeance. Instead, he is a rather wise and stoic father, guiding his son Atreus on a perilous journey to fulfill his wife's last wish.

With God of War Ragnarok releasing in November 2022, this is the perfect time for players to revisit this masterpiece.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

As the sequel to the 2010 Game of the Year, Red Dead Redemption 2 had a lot of hype leading up to its release. Rockstar Games delivered on all fronts and blew all expectations out of the water with the most immersive and polished open-world experience.

The game follows the adventures of Arthur Morgan, a rebel gunslinger and bounty hunter. He struggles to find a place for himself in an unfamiliar civilized world while providing for his loved ones and battling the law.

The expansive world is replete with side quests, activities, and brilliant NPC interactions. It earns its reputation as one of the best video games of all time, thanks to a captivating narrative that has players in tears by the time it reaches its conclusion.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man

The genre of superhero-themed video games has often been plagued by mediocrity. Besides the Arkham series, most titles either fail to deliver a faithful depiction of the source material or provide an underwhelming gaming experience in general. However, Marvel's Spider-Man defies both these norms by providing fans with the ultimate Spidey experience.

Much can be said about the depths of the game's combat and web-slinging mechanics, as well as its beautiful graphics and cinematic set-piece events. However, its true merit lies in the expertly crafted narrative that gets players invested in the story.

Marvel's Spider-Man truly encapsulates all the aspects that make Spider-Man a brilliant and relatable character. It delivers a heart-wrenching story to complement the enjoyable action sequences.

5) Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games is truly the master of crafting masterful narrative-based video games. The company has proven itself over the years with games like Red Dead Redemption and Bully, along with the popular GTA series.

GTA V, released in 2013, is one of the most commercially successful games of all time. The game has been launched across three different console generations and continues to entertain fans to this day.

GTA V is unique among its peers as it allows players to seamlessly switch between three different character perspectives, completing missions with each one of them to progress the plot.

The vast open world, side quests, entertaining characters, and NPCS, as well as the wide variety of activities, all complement the enjoyable storyline to create the ultimate gaming experience.

6) The Walking Dead

Developed and published by Telltale Games in 2012, The Walking Dead is a choice-based interactive adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by zombies.

The game follows the story of Lee Everett, a university professor and convicted criminal, who rescues and fosters a young girl named Clementine. Their relationship forms the centerpiece of the game's narrative, which depicts a beautiful and emotional journey.

The choice-based plot progression adds an even greater depth to the immersion offered by the game. Players quickly establish a connection with the characters, making their story even more empathetic and heart-wrenching. It earns its spot on this list as one of the best story-driven video games of all time.

7) Ghost of Tsushima

Released in 2020 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Tsushima is the epitome of what the PlayStation 4 console can offer in terms of graphic capabilities. Not only is it one of the most visually impressive video games of all time, but it also features a compelling storyline that lets players truly feel like a samurai warrior.

The game chronicles the adventures of Jin Sakai, a samurai trying to protect his homeland during the Mongol invasion. The combat system in the game includes a blend of sword combat as well as stealth-based assassination mechanics.

As one of the final AAA video games to be released before the release of PlayStation 5, Ghost of Tsushima is a fitting farewell to the previous generation of consoles.

8) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear series is one of the most recognizable names in the genre of stealth-action video games. Since its inception in 1987, the franchise has continued to innovate and provide fans with numerous iconic titles.

The Phantom Pain was released in 2015 by Konami. It serves as the perfect culmination of decades of creativity by Kojima Productions. It encapsulates everything that fans love about MGS video games and presents them with a visually stunning open-world experience.

The game follows the story of Venom Snake as he embarks on a vengeful journey to seek retribution against the people who murdered his forces. The classic stealth mechanics and close-quarter combat of the Metal Gear franchise are at their peak in this title. Players are given more freedom than ever when it comes to their approach to the game.

9) Batman: Arkham Knight

With their Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios managed to defy the norms and finally do justice to the genre of superhero-themed video games. The series sets the standard for future titles with its flawless narrative, immersive environments, innovative combat mechanics, and its faithful depiction of the source material.

As the conclusive title in the series, Arkham Knight provides a fitting end to the Caped Crusader's journey with a storytelling experience that respects the original lore.

Batman's struggles against his own demons and the omnipresent theme of good against evil work together to create a narrative that truly immerses players in the world of Gotham City.

10) NieR: Automata

Released in 2017 by Square Enix, NieR: Automata is an action RPG that sets itself apart from other video games in the genre through the sheer diversity in its storylines. Despite being an incredibly action-centric title, the game is anything but linear, as players can achieve up to 26 endings with multiple playthroughs.

The game is set in a dystopian depiction of Earth, as humanity has abandoned the planet, leaving behind androids to fight against an alien invasion. The hack-and-slash combat system is incredibly entertaining, providing a masterful blend of melee and projectile attacks. The open world adds another dimension of freedom for players and gives the game more replay value.

NieR: Automata is an outlier in its genre and is definitely one of the most unique video games of all time, earning its spot on this list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh