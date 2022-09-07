Red Dead Redemption 2 full patch notes for title update 1.31

Rockstar Games released a title update for Red Dead Redemption 2 on September 6, delivering many fixes and new additions that players have been waiting on for a while now.

Since many of the adjustments in this title update are quality-of-life updates, Rockstar Games has stated that it will continue to focus on developing GTA 6. However, the 1.31 Update has filled Red Dead Redemption 2 players with the hope that their game is still being taken seriously.

This article will inform players about the new updates with the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 title update.

Everything players need to know about Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.31

New Content and Features

According to Rockstar Games patch notes, the following are new content and features that players will have access to with this Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update:

Telegrams can now be launched by players from the Player Menu and the Camp.

The Pause Menu now features a link to the credits.

Red Dead Online has three fresh Hardcore Co-op Telegrams:

In Bad Faith: This mission can be done by 1-4 players who need to capture the members of the 7th Generation and deliver them to Skelding's men.

Strong Medicine: This mission can also be done by 1-4 players, and in this mission, players have to take the supplies from the 7th Generation and deliver them to Skelding's men.

Sow and Reap: Another 1-4 player mission in which they need to find the leader of the 7th Generation and deliver him to Skelding's guy.

Red Dead Online's three existing Telegram Missions have one new location added to them:

A One Horse Deal

Rich Pickings

Outrider

Red Dead Online's two existing Showdown Modes now have four more locations:

Hostile Territory

Sport of Kings

For PC players

- Launch Telegrams from both the Player Menu and the Camp

- Three new Hardcore Co-op Telegrams

- One new location to three existing Telegram Missions

- Four new locations to two existing Showdown Modes

And more

Here are some of the changes and improvements made for PC Red dead Redemption 2 players only:

Reflex has been added to the gamepad solely to lessen lag (this does not apply to mouse & keyboard input).

Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) has been enhanced.

AMD FidelityX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 has been introduced.

Game Stability

Several issues with players receiving incorrect data during a session that caused crashes have been fixed.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when players forced their horse to run away.

Fixed a fault that happened when trying to reconnect to the network while using the Filter menu on the Nomination tab of Rockstar Games Social Club.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash after joining another player and idling in Free Roam.

It was resolved that picking a tile from the Pause Menu would cause a crash when entering and leaving the Rockstar Games Social Club or the Online menu.

Call to Arms' wave 4 bug that caused crashes has been fixed.

Call to Arms' bug that caused a crash when an enemy was killed outside of the game's boundaries has been fixed.

Game Stability (PC only)

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when using ALT+Enter to go from fullscreen to window mode.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when going from fullscreen to HDR mode.

Fixed a problem where a crash happened when a monitor HDMI cable was repeatedly disconnected and reconnected and no warning popup was shown.

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed a problem that allowed malevolent gamers to ban innocent users from Red Dead Online.

Resolved problems that prevented players from connecting to Rockstar Games Services

Content

After starting Outlaw Opportunity - Covington Emerald on Ruthless difficulty, there was a problem that caused players to complain about missing ammunition for their weapons and throwables.

Resolved a problem that caused players to become trapped while Sport of Kings was loading.

Resolved a problem that caused players to become stranded in a Sport of Kings lobby.

A bug that caused players to become stranded during the Free Roam Event - Wild Animal Tagging has been fixed.

A bug that left players who died in hostile territory trapped on the death screen has been fixed.

Fixed a problem that prevented players from starting the Telegram Mission - Wealthy Pickings

Fixed a problem that resulted in inconsistent payments of RDO$ and XP for some Telegram missions.

The problem where the cooldown wouldn't kick in after finishing Telegram assignments has been resolved.

Shops

Resolved a problem that prevented players from seeing or receiving any deliveries in the post office.

Resolved difficulties with the Gunsmith menu that caused the UI to vanish

These are all significant changes and additions Rockstar Games has made with this title update for Red Dead Redemption 2, and many players are still wondering if this update will be the last major one they will get.

Although Rockstar Games has not said anything regarding that topic, players should not lose hope for a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 sometime in the future.

