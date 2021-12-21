Short Trips co-op missions in GTA Online: How to start, missions and more

Franklin Clinton makes his debut appearance in GTA Online with The Contract DLC recently released. Along with Lamar Davis, Franklin may be chosen as a playable character for a set of three co-op missions called Short Trips.

This is the first mission series in the history of GTA Online, where players get to play as Story Mode characters. It's also the first time that Lamar has been made a playable character. This article will instruct players on how they can play these missions and explore some details about the missions themselves.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: Everything you need to know about Short Trips

1) How to play

The Short Trips co-op missions can only be unlocked once players have completed the main storyline of The Contract DLC in GTA Online. Once this has been done, players only need to follow the given steps to play the missions:

They will receive a call from Franklin a few hours after completing The Dr. Dre Contract. The time between finishing the contract and receiving the phone call may vary for players.

Once this is done, they have to visit Record A Studios.

From here, players must enter the Smoking Room and select the option called Smoke Special Strain.

The game then passes control to Franklin and Lamar while both the player characters undergo an out-of-body experience (OBD). The leader gets power of Franklin, while the second player gets to play as Lamar.

2) Missions

Players get access to three different missions while playing as these two. These are:

Short Trips - Seed Capital

Short Trips - Fire It Up

Short Trips - OG Kush

The missions have been detailed below:

Seed Capital

Franklin and Lamar visit Lamar's warehouse to inspect his cannabis storage. To stop a stolen truck from departing, they engage in a shootout with the Vagos. They hide in the truck and must defend themselves against a swarm of Vagos members who have been alerted to their presence.

Fire It Up

This time, Lamar and Franklin engage in a race to reach the Vagos' weed business in Blaine County. Players must visit various sites and burn down all the weed farms.

OG Kush

This mission is the craziest of the three, where Lamar sets up a deal with Jimmy Boston from the Epsilon Program. The agreement doesn't go through, and the Vagos attack them, but the mission still ends in a win-win situation for him with a unique ending.

3) Other details

There are several references to earlier GTA games during these missions. This is especially true for the second mission, Fire It Up, as it includes a recreation of the 'Lamar roasts Franklin' cutscene and some other GTA 5 references.

Another obvious reference is the GTA San Andreas mission Are You Going to San Fierro? as both involve burning down cannabis farms. Franklin even makes a reference to the task itself, giving players hope of CJ existing in the HD Universe.

