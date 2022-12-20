With the end of the year approaching fast, Xbox has entered the festive spirit and is currently offering discounts to draw in prospective buyers.

The recent Holiday Sale sale on Xbox features discounts of up to 80% on several titles, including games released recently. This is a great time for gamers to expand their library, and this article will attempt to list the best deals and titles on offer. From survival horror classics to action-packed RPGs, this list covers a lot of ground.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

10 of the best Xbox game deals during the 2022 Holiday Sale

1) Elden Ring (30% off)

The latest and greatest from developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring is a return to form for the Soulsborne series.

Players face off against numerous challenging foes as they journey to become the Elden Lord in a beautiful and treacherous open world.

The game is an excellent choice for players looking to immerse themselves in a medieval world crafted by director Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George R.R. Martin. Elden Ring was recently crowned Game of The Year at The Game Awards 2022.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of The Year Edition (40% off)

The overwhelmingly popular Witcher 3 was recently re-released across multiple next-gen platforms to cater to a brand-new audience.

This complete edition of the game is available for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and players who are looking for a great action RPG should pick it up during the sale.

With a huge 40% discount and updated features, now is as good a time as any for Xbox players to grab The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

3) Forza Horizon 5 (35% off)

The twelfth main installment in the Forza racing video game series, Forza Horizon 5 has gamers racing against opponents in a fictional part of Mexico.

This excellent game has a lot to offer Xbox gamers and fans of racing games, with its tight controls and breathtaking visuals.

Forza Horizon 5 has received several regular updates since its 2021 launch. The Deluxe Edition of the game is also available at a discounted price during the sale.

4) Grand Theft Auto V (50% off)

The sensational GTA V was first released in 2013 and continues to be insanely popular even to this day. Players take on the role of three playable protagonists and wreck mayhem in the fictional city of San Andreas.

The current-gen Xbox version of the game includes updated visuals and performance enhancements, so this is a great time to jump into the series.

5) Resident Evil: Village (50% off)

The sequel to 2017’s much-acclaimed Resident Evil VII, Resident Evil: Village follows Ethan Winters once again as he searches for his missing daughter, Rose, in a village infested with mutant creatures.

The game features several action set pieces and iconic moments, making it a must-buy for every Resident Evil fan.

6) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (67% off)

The twelfth and latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Valhalla is set in the Viking era and features brand-new combat mechanics.

Valhalla aims to gracefully solve the issues plaguing the series, which it does to great effect. It ties together lingering plot threads from previous games in the franchise and also offers a variety of customization options.

7) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (85% off)

An excellent game by developer Respawn Entertainment, Fallen Order follows protagonist Cal Kestis as he flees from the tyrannical Galactic Empire while forging his own destiny by rebuilding the fallen Jedi Order.

The game features great combat and platforming, as is expected from a Respawn title, and was met with universal acclaim from players and critics alike on its debut. This is an excellent time to pick up the game, especially since its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has been announced for a 2023 release.

8) Gears 5 (67% off)

This third-person shooter developed by Coalition is the fifth major installment in the Xbox-exclusive Gears of War series. The game follows protagonist Kait Diaz as he attempts to find the origin of the Locust Horde.

Despite receiving somewhat middling reviews, Gears 5 still offers a fun and engaging gameplay experience.

9) Need for Speed: Unbound (40% off)

Developed by Criterion Games, Unbound is a return to form for the Need for Speed franchise. The game features a catchy soundtrack and has a unique visual style that is inspired by street art and graffiti.

This recently released title is at a huge discount of 40%, and interested gamers can pick it up and begin racing on the streets of Lakeshore City.

10) Alien Isolation (80% off)

One of the best representations of the Alien franchise, Alien Isolation is an excellent survival horror game that revolves around the dread of being hunted down by an unstoppable creature.

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega in 2014, the game still holds up to modern standards and is a treat for fans of the franchise.

