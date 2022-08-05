10 franchises in video games that would be great as open-world options

Open-world video games are a hot topic in gaming nowadays. The developers are abandoning the linear approach to single-player titles and providing elements of an open world in their games to at least some extent.

Mainstream franchises that have always had a linear level design, such as God of War, now offer semi-open worlds with side quests and exploration options. This makes the game more immersive while also increasing its run-time.

Users will naturally spend more time in the title if there are more things to do and discover, which also adds to its replay value.

However, this approach to video games is a relatively recent trend. For years, linear single-player games were the norm. Gamers can only imagine what it would've been like to experience some classics released over the years in an open-world setting.

These video game franchises would have been perfect candidates for open-world setting

1) Bioshock series

Published by 2K Games, Bioshock is an RPG series with first-person shooter mechanics. The first game was released in 2007 and introduced players to the unique world of Rapture.

The titles combine action and horror elements to offer an immersive experience, becoming one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

The progression and narrative of the games are relatively linear. The world design in the underwater city of Rapture and the floating city of Columbia is extremely creative. It leaves users wanting to explore and experience these unique locations for hours.

Fans can only imagine how much more enjoyable these offerings would have been if they were open-world.

2) Devil May Cry series

Devil May Cry is one of the most recognizable franchises in the action-adventure genre of video games. These hack-and-slash titles have been around for decades, with the first one released in 2001 and receiving critical and commercial success.

Level design has always been highly linear in the Devil May Cry series. Gamers are afforded little freedom in traversing the levels, with earlier games involving a fair amount of backtracking. Despite its creative levels, this can quickly become repetitive and limits the true potential of these video games.

However, the world is full of unique beasts, characters, and abilities. The depth in lore and the enjoyable game mechanics would make this series perfect for introducing an open world.

Assuming the role of Dante and exploring the vibrant and action-packed world of Devil May Cry while completing side quests and interacting with NPCs would provide the ultimate DMC experience.

3) Detroit: Become Human

Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2018, Detroit: Become Human is an adventure RPG with unique gameplay mechanics. The game depicts a futuristic world where androids have been integrated into society to help humans with various jobs and tasks.

The gameplay is entirely choice-based, with players controlling the actions of these androids to shape the progression of the plot.

The world of Detroit: Become Human is an engaging, sci-fi-themed depiction of the future. The plot follows the perspectives of three central characters, similar to GTA 5, so an open world with the trio would've made this title more immersive.

It would also improve NPC interactions, which form a crucial component of the game's mechanics.

The main element of this title's narrative is the conflict between humans and AI. Experiencing an open-world full of such strife would've made the implications of the players' choices even greater.

4) Tomb Raider series

The Tomb Raider video games are incredibly popular amongst fans of the action-adventure genre, with the first installment dating back to 1996. The games follow the adventures of archeologist Lara Croft as she travels the world and battles nefarious organizations while looking for precious artifacts.

For a series based on exploration, it is surprising that Tomb Raider hasn't indulged adequately in the open world genre. The levels in these games are often expansive and beautiful but still linear.

They usually feature a large central area and smaller axillary sites, which users must explore and solve puzzles to progress.

An open world would allow them to delve into the lore of the Tomb Raider universe and provide them with an authentic Lara Croft experience.

5) Uncharted series

Developed by Naughty Dog, the Uncharted series is considered one of the greatest single-player series in gaming. These video games follow the adventures of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the world to uncover its various mysteries.

Uncharted video games have often drawn comparisons to the Tomb Raider series, and with good reason. The central premise of the titles is similar, with adventurous protagonists looking for precious artifacts while battling antagonistic forces.

However, Uncharted is more linear in its gameplay, with a heavier emphasis on combat than platforming and exploration.

This means the series has even more tremendous potential for an open world. Allowing gamers to explore the world as Nathan Drake would provide them with the ultimate role-playing experience and elevate the series to a new level.

6) Dishonored

Released in 2012 by Bethesda, Dishonored chronicles the vengeful journey of Corvo Attano as he seeks revenge on those who framed him for the murder of the Empress. It is an action-adventure game played from a first-person perspective.

Dishonored is unique in its genre of video games because it masterfully blends stealth with supernatural combat and platforming. Despite the storyline and levels being linear, the world is immersive and entertaining, with players having the freedom to traverse the levels in various ways.

The choice between stealth and combat, the depth of in-game lore, and the gameplay mechanics make Dishonored an ideal choice for an open-world interpretation.

7) Metro Redux

Released in 2014, Metro: Redux is a bundled version of two video games, Metro: Last Light and Metro 2033. These video games are post-apocalyptic first-person shooters with a survival horror theme.

Users control Artyom, one of the many survivors of a nuclear war. Survivors have taken refuge in underground metro tunnels, and Artyom must fight the menacing elements which lurk in the darkness to protect his friends.

The Metro video games were praised for their highly detailed and immersive environments. Though the latest installment in the series, Metro: Exodus, offers some limited sandbox-style options in its world, an open-world setting in the first two video games would have given players the experience to rival the Fallout series.

8) Star Wars

Star Wars is one of the most recognizable names in all of fiction. With decades of development behind its lore, there is no shortage of avenues to explore in the Star Wars video games.

Over the decades, more than a hundred titles have been released under the Star Wars franchise, dating back to the earliest generation of consoles. However, Lucas Arts has yet to explore the concept of an open-world Star Wars game.

In theory, the Star Wars universe would serve as the perfect canvas for an open-world game, with space exploration across multiple galaxies being the key theme of the series.

9) Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 is considered by many to be one of the greatest video games of all time. Released by Valve in 2004, it follows Gordon Freeman and is set seventeen years after the first title's events.

The graphics, gameplay mechanics, and plot delivery in Half-Life 2 were way ahead of their time. The game is set in a futuristic world where Gordon Freeman has to survive and battle an alien empire called the Combine, eventually becoming a messiah championing the cause of humanity.

An open-world environment would have been fitting for such a premise. In a title as ambitious and masterful as Half-Life 2, adding side quests and NPC interactions in an open world controlled by the Combine would've enhanced the experience.

10) Hitman

The Hitman series is probably the most famous name in the stealth genre of video games. It follows Agent 47, one of the most iconic protagonists in gaming, as he travels the world to assassinate his targets.

Hitman video games usually feature vast and expansive levels where users are given a great deal of freedom in choosing ways to carry out assassinations. This gives a sort of semi-open-world feel to the titles.

However, fans can only imagine what a genuinely open-world Hitman game would be like. Gamers would have complete autonomy to track and follow targets in their daily lives, with more scouting and stealth options than ever.

NPCs would also have a more significant role in Agent 47's mission, enabling him to frame others for his assassinations. This would create an immersive and engaging experience unlike anything seen in stealth-based video games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

