10 game reboots/remakes that revived a dying franchise

In recent years, game reboots have emerged as a tool for developers to breathe new life into beloved franchises that were once thought to be long gone. The gaming industry has seen its fair share of franchises that have fallen into obscurity and lost in the annals of history.

These reboots have not only rekindled nostalgia for long-time fans, but have also attracted new audiences, revitalizing the franchises and giving them a fresh lease on life.

With updated graphics, modern gameplay mechanics, and revamped storytelling, reboots have successfully brought back franchises from the brink of irrelevance, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of the gaming medium.

Here are 10 game reboots and remakes that breathed new life to a dead franchise.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and 9 other game reboots and remakes that revived a dying franchise

1) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Game Reboot - Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (Image via Mercury Steam)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is a reboot of the long-running Castlevania franchise, which is known for its platforming and action gameplay, gothic atmosphere, and vampire-hunting themes.

Despite the noticeable departure from the original Castlevania games' traditional gameplay, fans have acknowledged that this title still had a significant impact in revitalizing the franchise.

The success of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow led to the release of two sequels: Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate, a side-scrolling action-adventure game released in 2013, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, a direct sequel to the original game released in 2014.

2) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Game Reboot - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Image via Activision)

Occasionally, when a series deviates from its roots, the most effective approach is to return to its origins. This is exactly what the cherished video game character, Crash Bandicoot, did, and it proved to be a resounding success.

In 2017, the franchise made a triumphant return with the release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. It featured complete remakes of the original three games from the PS1 era, bringing them to life with modern graphics.

Despite the updated visuals, the gameplay and overall experience remained faithful to the original titles. The excitement around Crash shows no signs of waning, as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled's recent release has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

3) Doom

Game Reboot - Doom (Image via Bethesda)

As evident in several other games, a reboot with the same title as the franchise's original debut signifies a genuine attempt to revitalize the brand and return to its original roots. Bethesda's 2016 revival of Doom is a prime example, as it shares the same name as the 1993 original.

The result was a wonderfully violent, action-packed shooter that prioritized player empowerment. The reboot provided players with a wide array of powerful weapons to annihilate hordes of demon spawn and threw them into thrilling combat arenas where constant movement, brutal takedowns, and embracing the persona of an unstoppable space marine were crucial for survival.

In 2020, a sequel titled Doom Eternal was released. It served as proof that Doom still deserved its place among the great shooters, and it was a reboot that was difficult for any old-school shooter fan to resist.

4) Legend of Zelda: Breath Of the Wild

Game Reboot - Legend of Zelda: Breath Of the Wild (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild represents the most significant reboot in the franchise's history, as it not only revitalized the Zelda brand, but also pushed the open world genre to new heights. While every game in the series produced by Nintendo has been of high quality, it became apparent with 2011's Skyward Sword that things were becoming formulaic and needed a reset.

Breath of the Wild came as a breath of fresh air, capturing the hearts of millions of Nintendo Switch players in March 2017 with its expansive reinterpretation of the traditional setting of Hyrule and an unparalleled level of freedom rarely seen in similar video games.

Not only did it reinvigorate the Zelda franchise, but it also set a new benchmark for open-world games as a whole. The sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, is set to be released by May this year.

5) Mortal Kombat (2011)

Game Reboot - Mortal Kombat (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

While Mortal Kombat never truly died, it did struggle to maintain its popularity during the era of the PS2 generation.

The 2011 release of Mortal Kombat marked a triumphant return to the roots of the legendary fighting game series. Retelling the stories of the first three titles with a unique time travel twist and reverting to the two-dimensional fighting style of the original trilogy, the gameplay alone was enough to win over fans' hearts.

What made the package even sweeter was the addition of an in-depth story mode. With well-written, detailed cutscenes introducing each fight, Mortal Kombat 2011 showcased the series' operatic melodrama in a way never seen before.

6) Ratchet and Clank

Game Reboot - Ratchet and Clank (Image via Insomniac Games)

The 2016 release of Ratchet & Clank marked a significant moment for the beloved video game franchise. As a reimagining of the original Ratchet & Clank game that debuted on PS2, this reboot brought the dynamic duo back to the forefront with modern graphics, gameplay, and storytelling.

Ratchet & Clank was more than just a remaster - it was a comprehensive revamp of the original title and featured breathtaking visuals, revamped gameplay mechanics, and expanded levels.

Despite retaining the series' trademark humor, fast-paced combat, and platforming elements, it also introduced new features and improvements. The game served as both a nostalgic trip down memory lane for longtime fans and an introduction to the franchise for new players.

7) Resident Evil 7

Game Reboot - Resident Evil 7 (Image via Capcom)

Before this installment, the series had been criticized for deviating from its survival-horror roots in favor of more action-oriented gameplay in recent installments. However, Resident Evil 7 returned to its horror roots with a first-person perspective, a new setting, and a fresh approach to gameplay.

The game reboot utilized a first-person perspective, creating an immersive and terrifying experience as players navigated through dark and claustrophobic environments, solving puzzles and battling grotesque creatures to survive.

Resident Evil 7 was met with positive reception from fans and critics alike for its survival-horror elements, unique perspective, and immersive gameplay.

8) Tomb Raider

Game Reboot - Tomb Raider (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

Lara Croft, one of gaming industry's beloved heroines, has been a prominent figure since her debut in the 1990s. However, by the late 2000s, the series was showing signs of stagnation and was in dire need of revitalization.

Tomb Raider's 2013 reboot brought a rejuvenated perspective to the franchise, infusing it with modern sensibilities. Titled simply Tomb Raider, the game presented a younger, more vulnerable Lara Croft who delved into her origin story and character growth.

With updated gameplay mechanics, impressive visuals, and a gritty, survival-focused tone, the title appealed to both existing fans and newcomers.

9) XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Game Reboot - XCOM: Enemy Unknown (Image via 2K Games)

XCOM's revival in 2012 injected new energy into a once-dormant franchise. XCOM: Enemy Unknown reintroduced the cherished turn-based tactical gameplay and strategic base management that fans had grown to adore from the original series.

Featuring updated graphics, modern mechanics, and a fresh approach to the sci-fi alien invasion theme, XCOM breathed new life into the franchise and received widespread critical acclaim. Its success paved the way for subsequent sequels, expansions, and spin-offs, revitalizing and reestablishing the series as a leading strategy game icon in the industry.

10) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Game Reboot - Wolfenstein: The New Order (Image via MachineGames)

After a period of waning hype, Machine Games revived the series with a bang through the release of Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014. It is widely regarded as one of the best first-person shooters of this generation.

Machine Games dedicated their efforts to creating a compelling single-player campaign, and their work paid off in Wolfenstein: The New Order. The game featured a classic, old-school approach with protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz armed with a variety of weapons, allowing players to take on hordes of Nazis across the game's 16 chapters.

The success of Wolfenstein: The New Order led to the creation of an equally impressive sequel, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, in 2017. Building on the alternate reality of a world dominated by the Nazis, the title delved deeper into the original game's premise with a compelling storyline and gameplay that lived up to its predecessor.

With the use of updated graphics, modern mechanics, and fresh approaches to storytelling, developers have successfully reinvigorated franchises that were on the brink of fading away.

Game reboots and remakes have brought back the essence of what made these franchises great in the first place, while also injecting new elements to appeal to contemporary gaming audiences.

Poll : 0 votes