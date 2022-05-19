10 times a game series changed its genre perfectly

Video game genres have always been well defined. Before a game starts to be developed or even proposed, the number one thing that developers want to settle on is its genre. As expected, choosing the right genre can define a successful franchise. It can be something that makes the game incredibly appealing or horribly unplayable. Video game developers have to get a clear-cut idea about what their game is going to be and who it caters to.

Interestingly, franchises shifting genres is a strangely popular trend these days. Video game devs have a habit of trying something new, but not with a new IP. This may be due to lack of popularity or just trying to revive a dead game. While it might seem like a dicey affair, it sometimes pays serious dividends or just blows up in the developers' face. Here are some of the best game series that managed to change genres while still remaining good.

10 video game franchises that successfully changed genres

1) Grand Theft Auto III

Arguably Rockstar’s biggest IP and their most profitable, the Grand Theft Auto series has been defined by its freedom of gameplay and iconic crime stories. With players being able to do whatever they wanted in a 3D open world game, this was, however, not the case in the past.

In fact, the first few games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise featured a top-down perspective, and if players look at the first Grand Theft Auto game and the latest one, they can quite clearly see the impressive distance the iconic series has come.

As an action-adventure game from the nineties, the game does extremely well in telling a story and highlighting the things that made it special. But as the shift to more expansive games began, Rockstar followed suit and the rest is history.

With one hit title after another, Rockstar basically defined the genre and everyone looked to them as the benchmark. The game series has been immensely successful and fans are dying to see what the next highly anticipated installment will look like.

2) Resident Evil VII

The second entry on this list has been an incredibly polarizing one. Capcom had clearly struck gold with the original Resident Evil game. It was a strange, haunting experience that was challenging in the weirdest ways. The game was more akin to a horror-puzzle game with survival and perseverance being the goal. The game's zombies were, more or less, just obstacles until the next puzzle area. This was revolutionary not for its game design, but in the way it presented itself.

Mostly influenced by action-packed shooters from the early 2000s, the Resident Evil franchise abandoned the survival and puzzle elements, instead replacing them with set-pieces that reminded players of any other shooter. The series had reached a perilous low and the genre was more ill-defined than ever.

The Resident Evil series had seemingly lost its identity and uniqueness. Capcom had to make a change and they managed to successfully resurrect Resident Evil for the modern-day playerbase. Resident Evil VII and its sequel, Resident Evil VIII have definitely hit the ground running. With a narrative that is strong and interesting gameplay that feels like it actually matters, Biohazard and Village play beautifully.

The genres have shifted over and over again for the Resident Evil series. However, now that they are back to doing what they do best, Capcom seems to have successfully reinvigorated their franchise.

3) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

It is no secret that Hideo Kojima is a master at story and game design. Along with his team, he has released some of the greatest espionage games to ever grace the video game industry. He has always known how to tell a compelling story that fits in perfectly with the immaculate world design. The Metal Gear Series is as perplexing as it is great. Fans fondly remember the series' games as mysterious and jaw-dropping in the right moments.

While not an entirely big shift in genres, Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain is an open world game, but retains all the tropes players can expect from a classic Kojima game. Metal Gear Solid V emphasizes player freedom in terms of exploration and combat, even allowing players to approach situations in a variety of ways.

Sadly, Metal Gear Solid V is the last good Metal Gear game available. With the series officially finished in the eyes of fans, there is little speculation about another. The subtle shift in genres in Metal Gear Solid V proved the height that these games could reach and it's still a fantastic game to play in 2022.

4) Final Fantasy XVI

When it comes to JRPGs, there is no better series than Final Fantasy. Being the hallmark of the genre, the series stretches as far back as the late 80s. The game series was beloved by fans for its narrative style and heavy focus on iconic characters. The turn-based combat was especially a treat as Final Fantasy started it all. The game has a ton of sequels and spin-offs, inspired television series and movies, and is widely regarded as a pop culture icon.

As modern technology has become more accessible, Final Fantasy has gotten an impressive new coat of paint. The genre has certainly transformed, with characters coming to life in eye-catching visuals that any FF fan will take notice of. The game series spans countless timelines and stories that never seem to run out.

With the release of remakes and remasters, players and fans alike can relive the classic JRPG game all over again, and this time, with action-packed combat that would make any hack and slash title feel embarrassed. The game series is set to become a mainstay in today’s gaming world and it certainly has a bright future ahead of it.

5) Halo Infinite

The game series that started it all, Halo launched the Xbox and legitimized it as a console. It showed off gameplay and mechanics that were truly unique, coupled with iconic characters that stood out so vibrantly. The original Halo games, developed by Bungie, have been some of the best FPS shooters out there and everything that followed tried to emulate the genre to some extent. Halo’s bold design choices and captivating storyline were what made fans stay.

After Bungie left, 343 Industries had to pick up the slack. The titles have been mostly lackluster, but their biggest project was and is Halo Infinite. Their bold choice to slightly switch up the genre has paid off in a surprisingly good open world game with the classic Halo elements fans have come to love. 343 Industries have done a good job in bringing back the classic Halo experience right down to the soundtrack.

Halo has been successful in this switch to open world and it has certainly paid off.

6) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Much like a previous entry on this list, Legend of Zelda has gone through a number of changes over its lifetime as well. Fans loved the classic JRPG genre and the stories really carried the games. Link has been engraved right into pop culture as one of the most iconic video game characters to have ever been created.

Legend of Zelda’s most recent and biggest shift in genres comes in the form of one of the best truly open world games made. Breath of the Wild has redefined the entire genre and set a benchmark that the rest of the industry will take notice of. While all the series' games have undergone changes in the past, none of them have been on this scale, with players experiencing true freedom while exploring the land of Hyrule. The world is dynamic and the puzzle sections, especially, are a true treat.

The shift in genres for Zelda has always excited fans and Breath of the Wild definitely takes the cake.

7) Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

Older gamers will remember playing the original 2D platformer that was released in 1989, with the game being incredibly fun and challenging. The game clearly had a lot of heart and effort put into it by its developer, Jordan Mechner. Although he had designed a bare-bones game, it was truly a technical innovation for the time period. Because of this 2D platformer, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time was released in 2003 and quickly became a cult-classic.

Since then, Prince of Persia has gone through a transformative change. From 2D to 3D and applying this entirely new concept to a video game, it was very well received. In fact, the series was so popular that it spawned a live action Hollywood movie as well. The change in genres was a big risk, but it paid off and the Prince of Persia games have a place in the Hall of Fame.

8) Metroid: Prime

The decision to switch Metroid to a first-person adventure game was one that certainly yielded dividends in the end. Metroid: Prime was one of the most anticipated games of 2002 and it was a really good game in its own right. The genre switch was greatly appreciated and fans have been grateful since.

The Metroid games have had a rocky history post-2002. With the series reaching a decline, there needed to be a shift in genres. Metroid: Prime showed off Samus in a first-person perspective and fans have adored the game ever since. With big things in store for the series, it has successfully made a comeback in the modern era.

9) Tomb Raider

Although not a major shift in genres, the original Tomb Raider games were defined as action-adventure games with a ton of puzzle areas and mild action at times. The series later hit an all-time low and there was a desperate need for a major revival. With a complete reboot of the series, it switched the genre up mildly and the Tomb Raider games were back to being good again.

Interestingly, the new Tomb Raider games emphasize heavily on stealthy gameplay. Using Lara’s trademarked skills, players can experience the beautiful rendered worlds in classic treasure hunter style. The puzzle sections have made a comeback as well, but take a back seat in comparison to all the action and story. These games are a treat to enjoy for anyone who appreciates third-person action adventures.

10) Super Mario Odyssey

One of the best franchises to ever be created, Mario has been the leader of the industry for quite some time now. Nintendo’s most protected IP, Mario, has been around for generations. Ever-evolving in a gaming era, there have been stand-out Mario games for every genre it has tried to step into.

Mario may have switched up its games, but never the thing that made it so special. Switching from 2D to 3D, and adding tons of improvements to the platforming aspect, it certainly made the genre iconic. When players think of platformers, Mario is the only one that truly stands out.

With the release of Super Mario Odyssey, there is definitely a lot to expect for Mario’s future. Nintendo have rarely made a mistake when it comes to these games and fans are eagerly waiting for their next Mario fix.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Atul S