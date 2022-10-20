“2cp should replace push permanently”: Overwatch 2 community reacts to the brief return of 2CP maps

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s all-new hero-shooter that came out on October 4 as a sequel to Overwatch, which was released in 2016.

It features multiple game modes to enjoy, providing competitive-rank players with ways to warm up. One of these is the evergreen 2 Control Points (2CP) arcade mode that has been carried over from the previous title.

2CP has returned as a rotational mode for all fans to enjoy, and the community has decided to voice its opinions on different social media platforms, with one saying:

Overwatch 2 community's reaction to 2CP arcade mode

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



Jump back into Temple of Anubis with all-new lighting, or hit the arcades on Hanamura, now in a 5v5 Format ⚔ 2CP (Assault) is now available in the Overwatch 2 ArcadeJump back into Temple of Anubis with all-new lighting, or hit the arcades on Hanamura, now in a 5v5 Format ⚔ 2CP (Assault) is now available in the Overwatch 2 Arcade 📍Jump back into Temple of Anubis with all-new lighting, or hit the arcades on Hanamura, now in a 5v5 Format ⚔ https://t.co/pcYrtlFo8J

Let us first go over briefly what the 2CP game mode is and how it is played. Either one of the two teams is tasked with taking control of two points on the map from the other before the timer runs out. One side can contest for the second point only after the first is successfully captured from the opponent's hands.

This game mode is currently available in Overwatch 2 on rotation by the name Assault in the Arcade Game Mode section. It is a fun little gameplay category that helps new players understand the game and the importance of each role, and how Heroes can impact different sides with respect to the time required to do so.

Jay3 @Jay3OW @OverwatchCaval Probably the best change in OW2 so far... 2 CP > Push @OverwatchCaval Probably the best change in OW2 so far... 2 CP > Push

Fans are excited to see Assault being introduced back into Overwatch 2 after it was not initially included in the title after its global release. It is a nostalgic mode that connects seasoned players together after quite a few changes that Blizzard made to the latest offering.

MkO @Mk0s_ @Jay3OW @OverwatchCaval I'd rather play several games of assault in a row than 1 push game @Jay3OW @OverwatchCaval I'd rather play several games of assault in a row than 1 push game

A portion of the players prefer that this game mode be permanently available to play instead of being available for a few hours. There are some who prefer that the developers make the new type, Push, rotational, and bring back their beloved Assault in its place.

Yernemm @Yernemm @OverwatchCaval the trend of removing the fun parts of the game and turning them into arcade modes continues. At least there's some way to play them again... @OverwatchCaval the trend of removing the fun parts of the game and turning them into arcade modes continues. At least there's some way to play them again...

There are also players who remember enjoying the mode quite a lot and are of the opinion that it was one of the better parts of Overwatch. While its removal had impacted them, they are content for now as it is playable once again, even if for a few hours, before it rotates out of the arcade mode.

Other players seem to enjoy the new Push mode and do not think that Assault should completely replace the game mode. Push is a new game mode that came out with Overwatch 2 as its original game mode.

xCalibur @pachimeiri @OverwatchCaval And so the downfall of ow2 begins @OverwatchCaval And so the downfall of ow2 begins

There are also players who completely detest the reintroduction of Assault into the title. They consider it to be one of the most annoying modes, and believe it should be either removed or kept in rotation as it is now.

Joel Valdemarsson @Natefenix @OverwatchCaval I feel it was abit much to remove 2CP from the rotation. It might work fine in 5v5. Let's try it and if it doesn't work then you remove it. @OverwatchCaval I feel it was abit much to remove 2CP from the rotation. It might work fine in 5v5. Let's try it and if it doesn't work then you remove it.

Some fans are suggesting a few plausible solutions to this endless debate where they suggested that the game mode might have been too chaotic in the prequel due to its 6v6 format. Should the mode still be unplayable for players after the format has been changed to a more standard 5v5 format, it can be requested to be removed.

The community seems to have various opinions about the Assault mode that does not necessarily align with other groups. While it is great to have a varied set of perspectives on such topics, there are chances that it could negatively impact the introduction of future content in Overwatch 2.

