3 best attacking strategies for Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Bullseye challenge is the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, where players must use Super Archers in multiplayer battles to win exclusive rewards. The number of Super Archers to be used in multiplayer battles depends upon the Town Hall level, as Town Hall 13 players must use at least 1 Super Archer.

The following is how the Bullseye Challenge is described in-game:

"Let your arrows soar when you use Super Archers during this Super Troop event and bring home awesome rewards!"

After leveling up the Archer troop using Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir to level 8, players can unlock the Super Archer, a super unit based on Archers. The Super Archer is a long-range unit that shoots arrows with the ability to pierce many structures simultaneously, damaging each one.

The best way to complete the challenge in Clash of Clans is to use powerful Super Archer attacking strategies like GoWiPe with Super Archers, Super GiBArch, and more. Players must complete the challenge by August 22 to unlock all the rewards, so here are the best attacking strategies for the Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Clash of Clans: Super GiBArch and other attacking strategies for the Bullseye Challenge

3) GoWiPe with Super Archers

The army composition of the Town Hall 10 GoWiPe attack strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

3 Pekkas

2 Super Archers

17 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Healing spells

6 Hog Riders (clan castle)

Given that GoWiPe may be used in multiplayer and clan war encounters, it is one of the most used attacking techniques. Players can employ a variety of armies using GoWiPe, such as Super Archers, Valkyries, and Witches.

The Super Archers are one of the best upgrades to the GoWiPe attack since they help other troops by clearing outlying buildings. It works well as a support troop for the Pekkas and Wizards. Because it is a balanced resource assault, players can even utilize it in multiplayer combat and farming.

2) GiBArch

The Army Composition for Town Hall 8 GiBArch attack strategy is as follows

13 Giants

4 Hog Riders

39 Archers

18 Barbarians

1 Super Archer

5 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

3 Healing spells

1 Poison spell

To collect the most loot, utilize Gibarch, one of the game's simpler attacking techniques, ideally on bases that are empty of players. Players can use Wizards and Super Archers to destroy defensive structures quickly.

Players should employ this offensive tactic with full collectors located outside the base. This makes it simpler for the Barbarians and Archers to eliminate them. The Giants are utilized as tanks in this attack strategy to divert the enemy's defenses, allowing Archers and Barbarians to raid stores and collectors.

1) GoVaHo with Super Archers

The Army Composition of the Town Hall 8 GoVaHo attacking strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

4 Wall Breakers

8 Wizards

1 Super Archer

Barbarian King

3 Healing spells

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

In Clash of Clans, this is one of the fastest ways to attack, especially when taking base. The Hog Riders will clear up the residual mess once the Valkyries have destroyed the core and dealt with the devastation caused by the Golems. This style of attack is appropriate for farming, common trophy pushes, and clan war attacks.

By integrating Super Archers into the attacking strategy to support Valkyries in taking out the main base, players can change their armies for the Bullseye Challenge. Queen Walk is a different tactic for optimizing the GoVaHo attacking strategy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi