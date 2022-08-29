3 best attacking strategies for the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans' newest troop challenge, Pocket Rocket, players can earn more resources by deploying Rocket Balloons in multiplayer battles. They must successfully attack other bases, use the required quantity of Rocket Balloons in their army composition, and win ten battles to receive exclusive rewards in the game.

The Pocket Rocket challenge's in-game description in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Jet-power your way to victory with Rocket Balloons during this Super Troop event and win some explosive rewards!"

The Pocket Rocket challenge allows users to employ a range of offensive tactics. Rocket Balloons must be used in these attacking techniques for the attack to be counted in the challenge progress bar. To unlock all the rewards, gamers must complete the challenge by September 2.

Powerful attacking strategies for Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans

3) Queen Charge LavaLoon

The army composition for the Town Hall 11 Queen Charge LavaLoon attack strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

2 Lava Hounds

20 Balloons

2 Rocket Balloons

4 Archers

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Lava Hound (Clan castle)

In multiplayer and clan war fights, Lavaloon, one of Clash of Clans' most powerful air attacking techniques, can quickly clear a base. Queen Charge LavaLoon is another way of using the regular LavaLoon strategy.

Players must complete their opponent's Archer Queen while employing this tactic before releasing Lava Hounds and Balloons. LavaLoon's more potent variation, Queen Charge LavaLoon, helps take down a few air defenses with the help of Queen Walk.

Users should use Rocket Balloons in their Queen Charge LavaLoon attack strategy to complete the Pocket Rocket challenge.

2) Mass Dragons

The army composition for Town Hall 14 Mass Dragons attack strategy is as follows:

11 Dragons

10 Rocket Balloons

1 Rage spell

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Dragon and Balloons (Clan castle)

Mass Dragons is the most popular air attack strategy in Clash of Clans. Due to its ability to do area damage to the enemy's troops and defenses, the dragon is considered one of the strongest air forces in Clash of Clans.

This tactic is effective in multiplayer attacks and clan conflicts against bases with Town Hall 10 or higher.

For this army composition, bases with air sweepers and low-level air defenses make for the greatest targets. To complete the Pocket Rocket challenge, gamers can either include a Rocket Balloon in their army composition or request one through a clan castle donation.

1) Electro DragLoon

The Army Composition for Town Hall 11 Electro DragLoon attack strategy is as follows:

7 Electro Dragons

2 Balloons

5 Rocket Balloons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Rage Spell, and Stone Slammer (Clan castle)

Town Hall 11 or higher players in Clash of Clans can use the three-star Electro DragLoon attack technique. They should look for closed bases to benefit from the lightning chain effect of Electro Dragons.

Using this attacking strategy in multiplayer and clan war battles is very easy. Users must deploy around three Electro Dragons first, as this will not activate the Eagle Artillery. Once the Electro Dragons reach the core of the base, they may drop other Electro Dragons.

To take advantage of the chain damage, they must be employed on bases with numerous structures close to one another. Gamers can swap out a few Electro Dragons for Baby Dragons and Rocket Balloons to complete the Pocket Rocket challenge.

Baby Dragons will assist in removing the surrounding structures and buildings so readers can clear the base.

