3 best characters and team compositions to use The Unforged in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 will enter its second phase and officials have revealed the upcoming banners. The new Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) will return with Mistsplitter and The Unforged.

The Unforged is a unique-looking 5-star Claymore and can be used by players for their Claymore characters. Keep in mind that characters using The Unforged need to be protected by a shield to take full advantage of the 5-star Claymore’s passive. There are few Claymore characters who can take full advantage of the passive on their own as well.

This article will cover the best characters who should equip The Unforged and some of the team comps where Claymore characters can use The Unforged in Genshin Impact.

3 best characters who should take advantage of The Unforged in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4Ff3jTuNht

The Unforged has a high base ATK and secondary stats as well. At level 90, the Base ATK is 608 and 49.6 ATK% as secondary stats. Passive of The Unforged can increase shield strength by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%.

When character score hits on enemies, it can increase ATK by 4%/5%/6%/7%/8% for 8s. This can be triggered every 0.3 seconds and a maximum of five stacks can be gained. When the character is protected by a shield, the increase in ATK is doubled.

Currently, these are the three best characters who can use The Unforged without a shield provider in the party.

1) Beidou

Beidou with The Unforged (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beidou is one of the few characters who can take advantage of The Unforged’s passive on her own. The 5-star Claymore will boost Beidou’s elemental damage in her burst and skill. Beidou is most effective when she takes on the role of an off-field damage dealer using her Elemental Burst.

The ATK% boost from The Unforged is a great way to increase damage along with the passive that also boosts the damage output to clear enemies.

2) Noelle

dylan 🐌 @catboydazais i got the unforged the other day so . buildinf noelle i got the unforged the other day so . buildinf noelle https://t.co/Nr0W9RMvuN

Noelle is a highly-underrated character who becomes stronger with each unlocked constellation. Her elemental skills allow her to create a shield for herself that will last for 12 seconds.

Even though the cooldown on the skill is 24 seconds, it can be reduced thanks to one of her passive talents. With The Unforged, Noelle can have a stronger shield and focus more on offense.

3) Xinyan

elle⁷ | Ayato Haver (official) @gcfskyo I literally have The Unforged for Xinyan, I should really try building her I literally have The Unforged for Xinyan, I should really try building her 😭 https://t.co/05iTaiLLD6

Xinyan is one of the most overlooked Claymore characters in Geshin Impact. She can create a shield with her Elemental Skill but it is one of the weakest shields in the game.

With the help of The Unforged, not only can Xinyan strengthen her shield but can also dish out more damage to enemies. Due to one of her passives, staying protected by a shield will also increase her physical damage by 15%.

Genshin Impact team compositions to use The Unforged

It is better if The Unforged is equipped with someone who can generate their own shield to take full advantage of the weapon’s passive, but it's not mandatory.

Kamisato Edu @eduvevo Showcase Triple Crown Eula C0, The Unforged



benny and tiashu buffs Showcase Triple Crown Eula C0, The Unforgedbenny and tiashu buffs https://t.co/TGUTQEgL6V

Genshin Impact is a team game, so it's possible for players to add characters who can provide shields for The Unforged to increase their overall DPS output. Here is a list of characters that players can add to their teams to generate shields for characters equipping The Unforged -

Beidou (C1)

Diona

Noelle

Thoma

Xinyan

Zhongli

This is everything players need to know about the best characters and team comps to use The Unforged. Free-to-play and pay-to-win players need to keep in mind that it is very easy to lose a lot of Primogems and still not get the desired weapon from Epitome Invocation. Hence, players should think thoroughly before spending the hard-earned Primogems on weapon banners.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan