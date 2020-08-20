3 best emulators to play Minecraft on PC

Emulators are a great medium to play light Android games like Minecraft on PC. They feature better frame rates, improved graphics, as well as better controls.

One other advantage of playing Android games, which are typically much cheaper than PC versions, is that you can save a bunch of money, but enjoy the game on PC nonetheless.

Minecraft is one such game that you can buy on your Android device, but enjoy the gameplay on your PC instead. To do this, you need a good emulator that can run the game seamlessly.

Three best emulators to play Minecraft on PC

3) BlueStacks

Minecraft on BlueStacks (image credits: BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is perhaps the best emulator to use when it comes to playing Android applications on PC, and Minecraft is no exception.

You can easily play Minecraft Pocket Edition on BlueStacks, which will help improve the controls of the game that can be jerky and annoying when playing on a mobile device. BlueStacks can be used to create a full PC game experience for plenty of Android games.

2) GameLoop

Minecraft on GameLoop (Image credits: GameLoop)

Advertisement

GameLoop is a reasonably new Android emulator for PC, having been launched in 2018. But it has managed to create a decent audience, who play more than 200 Android games on the platform.

One of them is obviously Minecraft, which can be played on your PC using GameLoop. It optimizes your gameplay to a great extent. GameLoop also hopes to bring around 500 more Android games to the world of PCs.

1) Memu Play

Minecraft on Memu Play (Image credits: Memu Play)

Memu Play is another Android emulator for PC that runs Minecraft pretty efficiently with a perfect frame rate. It also offers an overall improvement to the controls of the game.

The emulator has received increasingly better reviews. It’s a great option to consider if you’re looking to play Minecraft on a PC or laptop that’s not too powerful.