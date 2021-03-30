3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok for Clash Squad mode

In Free Fire, players can combine the abilities/skills of up to four characters, comprising of three passive and one active power. Having or creating apt combinations based on playing style and preference can help users gain the upper hand on the battlefield.

DJ Alok is the in-game persona of the renowned Brazilian musician, DJ, and record producer, Alok Petrillo. He is one of the most prominent choices amongst players, courtesy of his incredible ability, Drop the Beat.

This article provides the three best character combinations with DJ Alok in Free Fire’s Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s personal views. The choice of character combination is entirely subjective and is influenced by the player’s preference. Also, the characters haven’t been repeated to provide a broader selection to users.

Three most potent Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in Clash Squad mode

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s loading screen in Free Fire

In-game description: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok’s ability creates a 5m aura which increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. With the rise in the level, the ability enhances.

At the max level, Drop the Beat increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. However, it is worth noting that the effects cannot be stacked.

Here are the three best character combinations for Alok in Free Fire:

#1 - Alok + Jai + Jota + Joseph

Jai’s loading screen in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Jai’s ability automatically reloads a specific percentage of the magazine with every knockdown, meaning that users wouldn’t frequently have to reload while engaging in fights.

Jota’s loading screen in Free Fire

Meanwhile, the ability of Jota replenishes 40 HP with every kill using the SMG and Shotgun weapon class and has a cooldown of 5 seconds. Sustained Raids highly benefits players who prefer using such firearms.

Joseph’s loading screen in Free Fire

Finally, Joseph’s ability increases the movement speed by 20% when the users take damage, aiding them to evade the foes.

This combination makes it easier for the players to engage in close-range fights since Joseph and Alok’s ability can outmaneuver the players. Also, ‘Drop the Beat’ can replenish health. Jota and Jai make a good pair for aggressive gameplay.

#2 - Alok + Antonio + Moco + Hayato

Antonio’s loading screen in Free Fire

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hayato: Bushido

Moco’s loading screen in Free Fire

Gangster’s Spirit, i.e., the ability of Antonio, provides players with 35 extra HP when the round starts. This would mean that the players will start with 235 HP every game in the Clash Squad mode.

Hayato’s loading screen in Free Fire

Moco’s ability helps tag foes for a specific duration of time. Moreover, the details are shared with teammates. On the other hand, Bushido buffs the players’ armor penetration by 10%, with every 10% decrease in the players’ maximum HP.

The added advantage of HP combined with the increased armor penetration certainly provides a benefit to the users.

#3 - Alok + Shirou + Dasha + Kelly

Shirou’s loading screen in Free Fire

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Dasha: Partying On

Kelly: Dash

Dasha’s loading screen in Free Fire

Shirou is one of the latest arrivals to the list of characters in Free Fire. His ability marks the opponents when they hit players. Furthermore, the first shot on the marked foe will have a 100% increased armor penetration.

Kelly’s loading screen in Free Fire

Dasha’s ability has several effects and reduces the users’ recoil, helping them land more shots on foes. It also lessens the fall damage and recovery time from it. Lastly, the ability upsurges the movement speed of the user by 6%.

Kelly helps increase the user movement speed by 1%, thus giving them a movement boost over enemies.

This combination enhances the chances of winning in Clash Squad since the area is confined, and Shirou’s ability can be used to its full potential. At the same time, Dasha will make it easier to spray down with Alok providing a constant source for HP and Kelly helping players move faster.

